Prep preview, week of Nov. 7

This Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at seven area events to circle on the calendar:

1. FRIDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Althoff Catholic, Class 2A state semifinal, volleyball (at Redbird Arena, Bloomington)

SJ-O broke through after three straight sectional final losses and will take on Althoff Catholic, which hasn’t dropped a set this postseason. Kylie Michael, who tallied 20 kills and 16 digs in a super-sectional win over Dee-Mack, will lead a strong ensemble.

2. SATURDAY: Urbana Sectional, girls’ swimming and diving

Champaign Central, Centennial, St. Thomas More, Danville and Urbana Uni High are among the area teams that will take the pool. Uni High’s Ema Rajic will feature as the meet’s top state championship contender, while Centennial will try to defend its title.

3. SATURDAY: Farmington at Monticello, Class 3A quarterfinal, football

Monticello topped undefeated Westville 41-14, which set up a date with undefeated Farmington. If the Sages win this time, their reward may be a game against juggernaut IC Catholic. The Sages’ passing attack can hang with the best after Caleb Hanson passed for 305 yards last week.

4. SATURDAY: St. Thomas More at Shelbyville, Class 2A quarterfinal, football

STM quarterback DJ Lee will lead the Sabers after racking up 355 yards in a 43-35 win over Bismarck-Henning on Saturday. Shelbyville staved off a comeback from 2A No. 3 Unity-Payson.

5. SATURDAY: Unity at Virden North Mac, Class 3A quarterfinal, football

These two squads met a round earlier in last year’s playoffs, with the 10th-seeded Rockets throttling the second-seeded Panthers 55-20. The seeds are reversed this year for No. 3 North Mac and No. 10 Unity.

6. SATURDAY: Hardin-Calhoun at Tuscola, Class 1A quarterfinal, football

It’s a battle of Warriors. The Hardin-Calhoun version already defeated the defending 1A state champs in these playoffs, topping Arcola 8-0. Tuscola has put up more than 50 points in each of its two postseason wins.

7. SUNDAY: Nike Cross Regionals Midwest, boys' cross-country (at LaVern Gibson Championship XC Course, Terre Haute, Ind.)

After taking home a Class 2A state title with a record-tying six All-State runners, the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs will attempt to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals by finishing in the top two out of teams from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Montana.