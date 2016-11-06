SJ-O girls step up, dethrone Unity cross-country

Image Gallery: Boys and Girls Cross Country Regional » more Photo by: Holly Hart Class 1A Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country, Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Whimple Park in Tuscola.

PEORIA — Faith Houston wanted Hanna Atwood to know that neither St. Joseph-Ogden athlete was alone in a sea of runners wearing different colors.

So as Houston caught up to her teammate during the first half-mile of Saturday’s Class 1A girls’ state cross-country meet, she reached out and made her presence felt.

“I put my hand on her shoulder so she knew I was there, to make sure we went together and stayed as a team,” Houston said. “It was amazing. I love having my teammates with me.”

Normally, Houston breaks away from her top teammate about a mile into the race, but Saturday was a different story.

This time, Atwood stayed ahead of Houston or on her shoulder for around half the race, and the two helped pull along the Spartans to a state title with 100 points, 61 ahead of defending champion Unity.

“(SJ-O coach Jason) Retz had told me that I had the capability to go out with (Houston) and just to stay with her for as long as possible,” Atwood said, “and I understood that she was going to leave me throughout the back half of the race, but I was happy with staying with her as long as I did.”

Beyond Houston, a junior who finished 21st in 18 minutes, 11 seconds to earn her third All-State medal, all of the Spartans’ scorers Saturday were unknowns at one point or another over the last few years.

Atwood came out for the team her sophomore year to help with pole vault in track and field. After finishing 63rd individually and 39th in the team standings in 19:16 on last year’s third-place Spartans team, Atwood cut off 50 seconds this year to finish 28th overall and 12th in the team race.

“As a freshman, she was just a vaulter, and she’s transformed herself,” Retz said. “She’s done absolutely everything we’ve asked. She’s probably the most coachable person on the team.

“Would I have guessed (that she’d finish second on a state championship team)? No. But given the work that she put in, things like that don’t happen by surprise.”

At No. 3, Sam Mabry returned from an injury that held her back last season and finished 33rd in 18:33. Sophomore Cassidy Bagby took 52nd in 18:51, and freshman Hannah Rajlich was 62nd in 19:01.

“Could I have predicted that they would have run that fast? Probably not,” Retz said. “But their work ethic put them in position to be successful.”

The results weren’t posted by the time Atwood was declaring victory.

After Atwood recovered as she crossed the line, she looked back to see her teammates had already finished. Immediately, she approached them, hugged them and said, ‘We did it.’

Despite the unpredictability of this team in the preseason, she knew that they could win state much earlier.

“I can’t describe it. I don’t remember the last 400 meters, but as soon as I crossed the line and got standing upright, all five teammates had crossed the line,” Atwood said. “I knew we had won, which is just awesome.

“I’ll admit, coming into the year we were a little scared of Unity, probably because they hadn’t lost any girls and we had lost three out of our top seven. But once we started putting a team together, and our first few meets, seeing how well our freshmen came in and how well our even upperclassmen stepped up and started filling in some of these positions, I could tell we were putting a special group of girls together.”