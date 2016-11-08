Athletes of the Week: M-S boys' runners, SJ-O girls' runners

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team



Why they were chosen: The Bulldogs claimed the Class 2A team state title on Saturday, with six runners placing in the top 25 to earn all-state honors. This is the first cross-country state title Mahomet-Seymour has won, and the Bulldogs are the fifth boys’ cross-country program from Champaign County to win a state title, joining Unity (2015), St. Thomas More (2012), St. Joseph-Ogden (1991, 1992) and Urbana (1951).



In their own words (Gabe Pommier): “After falling short for the past two years by placing second at state both years, it is rewarding to finally win the first-place trophy. The key to accomplishing this win is that we have all developed a very tight friendship with one another.”



I need concert tickets to (Mathias Powell) ... The band Fun because they’re really fun.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is (Powell) ... snorkeling, but I really want to because it seems really interesting to be around all the fish.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be (Ryan Hodge) ... to New Zealand because I am a big “Lord of the Rings” fan, and since it was filmed there, I would love to see it with my own eyes.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose (Riley Fortune) ... the power of teleportation so I could get places faster.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be (Fortune) ... travel to a different country because I want to explore the world.



My biggest pet peeve is (Ben Craw) ... people saying that they are going to do something but then not following through.



My best cross-country memory was (Brian Butcher) ... when I first got to hold our state championship trophy. It was a moment I had dreamed of and worked years for, so finally getting to experience it was a dream come true.



My most embarrassing cross-country memory was (Craw) ... when I ran in junior high, I didn’t tie my shoes well, and in a race, one of them came off, so I finished the race with one shoe.



The toughest thing about cross-country is (Andrew Walmer) ... restraining yourself. Sometimes you feel good during a race or workout and want to go fast, but it’s better for you to hold back. That way, when you get to meets like state that actually matter, you can run your best.



Three people I’d like to have dinner with are (Pommier) ... Harambe because he was innocent, Steve Prefontaine because I would have loved to have met him and Will Ferrell because he makes me laugh.



Before a meet (Butcher) ... I like to say a quick prayer to myself, thanking God for giving me the opportunity to race that day.



After a meet (Hodge) ... I love to take a nice, long nap. I’m normally dead tired once I get home, so it’s hard for me not to snooze for a little bit. Then, we usually do something as a team on Saturday nights, which is always fun.



Five years from now, what I’ll remember most about this season is (Walmer) ... turning around not long after crossing the finish line at the state meet and seeing all of my teammates right there with me. That moment was when I knew we had finally accomplished the goal we had been working toward for years.



St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country team



Why they were chosen: The Spartans ran away from the Class 1A competition at the state meet, compiling 100 points to finish first, ahead of runner-up Unity (161). The first-place effort at the state meet was the third time in program history (1991, 2014) the Spartans won a state title. SJ-O is one of two girls’ cross-country programs from Champaign County to win an elusive state title, with Unity’s efforts in 2015 also resulting in a championship.



In their own words (Hanna Atwood): “It felt really good to win the state title because it was my senior year. Knowing I went out of my cross-country career with a state championship made it all that more sweet. The key to accomplishing it was working together as a team and finding each other’s strengths and weaknesses and playing to that into your individual race.”



I need concert tickets to (Jillian Plotner) ... G-Eazy. He’s a really good rapper. His collisions with some people are really cute, and he’s really hot.



One movie I could watch over and over again is (Sam Mabry) ... “Jurassic Park” because it’s pretty cool.



One thing I’ve never done but want to try is (Keely Smith) ... skydiving because the thrill of it would be cool. The view would be pretty nice, too. You don’t get to see that every day.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be (Ally Monk) ... Greece again because it has really pretty beaches, it has amazing tourist shopping and it is a really relaxing place to go. And, man, that water is crystal clear.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose (Hannah Rajlich) ... to be invisible because you can see and hear what everyone thinks about you, but they don’t know that you’re there.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be (Cassidy Bagby) ... to pay off my parents’ house debt and car debt, and then I would take some for me and then donate the rest.



My biggest pet peeve is (Plotner) ... when people chew with their mouths open. Do they not have manners? Let’s be real.



My best cross-country memory was (Smith) ... both times that we won state because as soon as I crossed the finish line, we were all just sitting there, knowing that we had won. That feeling is pretty awesome.



The toughest thing about cross-country is (Atwood) ... getting your mind to do what you want it to do because your body can do whatever. It’s just that your mind needs convincing.



Three people I’d like to have dinner with are (Faith Houston) ... G-Eazy, Ashton Eaton and Scott Eastwood.



One item I’d bring with if I’m stranded on a deserted island is (Rajlich) ... a phone because then you could call someone.



Before a meet (Mabry) ... I usually warm up, I stretch, I take my inhaler, I change my socks and I put on my spikes.



After a meet (Bagby) ... I fill my warmup pockets with food, mostly junk food, and apples. There’s amazing sliced apples I get from Wal-Mart, and chocolate makes how bad that race felt feel good.



The best part about racing at Detweiller Park in Peoria, the site of the state meet is (Houston) ... the fact that it’s so quick and that it’s painless for the most part.



Five years from now, what I’ll remember most about this season is (Monk) ... this past Saturday when we won the state championship. I hope I can look back and see that I worked really hard and that I was dedicated and put my all into it.