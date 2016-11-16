On campus: Ponder, Garbutt lead DACC cross-country

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts now excelling in college:

■ The Danville Area Community College men’s and women’s cross-country teams ran in the NJCAA Division I National Championships at El Dorado, Kan. Sophomore Eric Ponder, from Tuscola, who won the Region 24 meet, was the men’s top placer, finishing 20th overall in 25 minutes, 45.35 seconds. Sophomore Noah McBee (Danville), freshman Logan McBee (Danville) and freshman Brennan Guido (St. Joseph-Ogden) also ran for the 27th-place Jaguars. The women’s team was paced by freshman Aleisha Garbutt, from Danville, who finished the 6K course in 20:34.83. Sophomores Jessica Kassaulke (St. Joseph-Ogden) and Deneisha Garbutt (Danville) and freshmen Shaina Andrews (Oakwood) and Shay Goble (Hoopeston Area) also contributed as they finished 31st overall.



■ Freshman Hunter Jones, from Champaign Central, took home three individual first-place finishes for Wabash in a dual meet with Rose-Hulman over the weekend. His first win came in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.06, which he followed up soon after with a first in the 200 breaststroke. Jones set a season best with his final victory in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in 2:03.23. The previous day, Jones was part of Wabash’s winning 200 medley relay and posted second-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke. The Little Giants fell to 13th-ranked DePauw 177-119. 2012 Champaign Central and 2016 DePauw graduate Blake Lehmann is in his first season as an assistant coach for the Tigers.



■ Carthage junior wide receiver/kick returner James Cobb III and sophomore defensive lineman Cedric Fry, both from Urbana, have been named to the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s all-conference football teams. Cobb was named to the first team after leading the CCIW in kick-return average, as well as finishing second in all-purpose yards and fourth in receiving yards per game. Fry made the second team, finishing the season with 30 tackles, including six for loss, and 3.5 sacks and an interception.



■ Three area men’s soccer players were recently honored by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Freshman Kendl Gulick, from Danville, was named to the second-team all-conference squad. Gulick started seven games in goal for Blackburn and posted a 2.26 goals-against average. Freshman Lane DePratt, from Schlarman Academy, was named to the third team. He led Blackburn with 13 points (five goals, three assists) in 17 matches. Sophomore Coale Dolbert, from Blue Ridge, was named as Webster’s representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.



■ The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference released it’s all-conference men’s soccer teams. Senior Miguel Fierro, from Urbana, was named to the first team. The Olivet Nazarene midfielder/forward started 18 matches, scoring four goals and adding three assists. Sophomore Michael Linsner, from Judah Christian, was named to the all-academic team. Linsner plays defense for Trinity International.



■ Senior Morgan Witzke, from Clinton, was named to the Association of Independent Institutions all-conference honorable-mention team. Playing midfield for the Lincoln Christian women’s soccer squad, Witzke tied for the team lead in assists with two.