All-Area Boys' XC Coach of the Year: M-S' Neal Garrison

Why he’s Coach of the Year: By qualifying for Saturday’s Nike Cross Nationals, Garrison’s Bulldogs cemented themselves as one of the top area teams in history. The Bulldogs finished with six all-staters and finished three seconds away from having all seven of their runners earn medals at the state meet.

Season highlights: “The season really was a dream season for our program and myself as the coach. The way the team really bonded and cared about each other stood out to me as one of the memorable aspects of the season. They had an overall record of 201-1 and were undefeated in AA, which was a main highlight of the season. Having so many runners on our team break into the 17-minute range or faster made this a special season to me as a coach since it just showed me how much they invested into the program and each other. Winning the AA state championship was extremely meaningful to me as a coach as it really represented the culmination of how much our alumni, alumni parents, alumni coaches, current runners, current runners’ parents, current coaches and my family have invested and sacrificed into getting the program to where it is today.”

A few of my favorites: Favorite foods, pizza and ice cream ... First car, 1973 Plymouth Road Runner ... Favorite non-sports hobby, I know these are sort of sports-related, but I really enjoy running. Running, walking with Amber (wife) or running with Grant (son) ... Favorite restaurant in the area, Atlanta Bread, which unfortunately recently closed ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, Prague or Venice ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, the 1984 or 1996 Olympics ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s), Eastern Illinois University track and field and cross-country teams ... Favorite band/musician, the Mahomet-Seymour High School marching band.

Three things on my bucket list: Run a 100-mile race to win a belt buckle, run across America and run in the Running of the Bulls — in that order, in case the last one ends my running.

What I enjoy most about coaching: “I really enjoy getting to run with some of the nicest young men and fastest runners in the state each year. I also enjoy working with my two volunteer assistant coaches (Todd Lafond and my dad, Gary Garrison). They have been so very helpful in building this program to where it is today and very much deserve this honor as well. I know I would not be getting this honor without the help of my fellow coaches and without all the hard work my runners did. So I humbly accept this honor as a figurehead for all those that did the work to get the program where it is today.”

N-G Boys’ Coaches of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Neal Garrison Mahomet-Seymour

2015 Dike Stirrett Unity

2014 Dave Remmert Monticello

2013 Dave Remmert Monticello

2012 David Behm St. Thomas More

2011 Dike Stirrett Unity