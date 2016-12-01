Girls' cross-country coach of the year: SJ-O's Jason Retz

Why he’s Coach of the Year



The Spartans competed against two of the top teams in the state throughout the year in defending champion Unity and Monticello, but they still managed to go undefeated, winning the team’s second state title in three seasons and third trophy in three years. Season highlights



“Being named by the IHSA as an Academic Achievement winning team. Winning state is fun, but knowing we have great kids is awesome. Our accomplishments running have happened because of the hard work and dedication they have displayed as runners, students and people. Watching kids grow from year to year has to be one of the most rewarding parts of this job and is a highlight for me. On the running side, we have eight of the fastest 25 girls in 3-mile school history on our squad right now. Our strength has been in numbers. Not losing a meet all season is a first for us, not even a feat the 2014 team accomplished. Watching them work and enjoy the journey has been incredible. I’m thankful I have been able to watch and hold on for the ride.” A few of my favorites



Favorite food: bacon ... First car: 1986 Chevy pickup ... Favorite non-sports hobby: I enjoy cooking things in the smoker ... Favorite restaurant in the area: Red Lobster ... Favorite/dream vacation destination: The Olympics, anywhere, any time. Summer or winter, watching people do what they love gets your heart pounding. Although, I’m a fan of track and field, so summer would be my No. 1. ... Favorite sporting event I attended live: There is no environment like the IHSA cross-country meet. If you have never been, put it on your bucket list. ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s): Cubs, Steelers and unlike most, I love the NBA. ... Favorite band/musician: This depends on the time of the year. Offseason: Ted Nugent. Postseason: Just about anything that gets me fired up. Three things on my bucket list



Attend the Olympics, save a life, take my wife and son to the Tour de France. What I enjoy most about coaching



“The family we create. At the end of the day, the person they become is the most important thing. When they buy in and do what is asked and love it, they truly become family with each other and the coaches. My son looks up to so many of my former athletes, and that makes me proud he can have so many great role models in his life. The family that is created from this extends far past SJ-O. My coaching family, Eastern Illinois University family and running family make coaching one of the most rewarding things you can do. Family can celebrate the accomplishments that each other achieve because they have all had their hands in development of these young athletes directly or indirectly. And the best part: Family grows every year.”