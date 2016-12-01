N-G All-Area Boys' Cross-Country: 2016 final leaders
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 14:40
L. Hall, ALAH 14:44
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 14:47
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 14:56
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:03
Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03
Helmuth, Monticello 15:09
Dixon, Monticello 15:28
Houmes, Hoopeston Area 15:29
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:36
Powell, Danville 15:41
Moreman, Danville 15:48
Hall, Danville 15:49
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52
Huckelberry, Danville 15:53
Manolakes, St. Thomas More 15:56
Williams-Davis, Danville 15:57
Seiler, Unity 16:03
M. Lee, St. Thomas More 16:06
Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:06
Herzog, Uni High 16:07
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:07
Barfell, Danville 16:11
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:11
Woods, Unity 16:14
Ponder, Tuscola 16:17
Woodard, Unity 16:17
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:18
Carter, Urbana 16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 16:21
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 16:22
Brunson, Central 16:25
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
Miller, Central 16:28
Borich, Urbana 16:30
Harrold, Clinton 16:30
Brewer, Bement 16:32
Rangel, Danville 16:34
Holmes, Tuscola 16:36
Harrison, PBL 16:38
Young, DeLand-Weldon 16:41
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 16:42
E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46
No. Woods, Tuscola 16:46
Brennan, Clinton 16:48
Hile, Danville 16:49
Tate, Monticello 16:55
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 16:56
Clapper, St. Thomas More 16:56
Wrobel, St. Thomas More 16:57
Treakle, Central 16:59
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:03
Carrel, Urbana 17:05
J. Smith, Central 17:05
Kowalski, Urbana 17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09
Ware, Centennial 17:09
Vanantwerp, PBL 17:10
St. Julien, PBL 17:11
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:12
Yentes, Centennial 17:13
Middleton, Tuscola 17:14
Olavair, Centennial 17:17
Ramkumar, Uni High 17:17
Mercer, Central 17:20
Kramer, Tuscola 17:21
Stauffer, Clinton 17:25
McCusker, Rantoul 17:27
Romine, ALAH 17:28
Thomas, Clinton 17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29
Allen, Uni High 17:32
Burleson, Danville 17:32
Price, PBL 17:33
Yedetore, Uni High 17:33
Laughlin, ALAH 17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36
Reeves, Clinton 17:36
Davis, Monticello 17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38
Helka, Oakwood 17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:40
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40
E. Bright, Monticello 17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44
Hohn, Oakwood 17:46
J. Wilkin, Monticello 17:46
Gable, Urbana 17:47
Demisle, Urbana 17:48
N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50
Freund, Uni High 17:51
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:51
Swanson-Linville, Uni High 17:54
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56
Coulter, Judah Christian 17:56
Lemay, Tuscola 17:59
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 18:00
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01
Li, Danville 18:03
Kraatz, Uni High 18:04
Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:04
Simmons, Centennial 18:07
Schnable, PBL 18:08
Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11
Barfield, PBL 18:19
Giese, PBL 18:19
Hodson, Monticello 18:19
Alexander, Monticello 18:21
Watson, Danville 18:21
Fabris, Clinton 18:24
Hendriex, Clinton 18:24
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:27
Stack, Central 18:29
Frank, Unity 18:32
Gossett, Rantoul 18:32
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 18:33
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35
Grissom, Hoopeston Area 18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian 18:35
M. Lee, Centennial 18:35
Paudel, Central 18:37
Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:38
Williamson, Clinton 18:41
Aldunate, Uni High 18:42
Towne, Danville 18:43
Jackson, Danville 18:44
Purnell, Uni High 18:49
Jd. Barret, Tuscola 18:50
Ni. Woods, Tuscola 18:51
Rice, Centennial 18:53
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55
Sooley, Judah Christian 18:56
Reed, Bement 18:57
Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac 18:58
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58
Owen, Urbana 19:00
Hart, Centennial 19:03
Morris, Unity 19:03
Wittmer, Bement 19:04
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:05
Betancourt, Danville 19:06
R. Bright, Monticello 19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06
Hanson, Centennial 19:07
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07
Stearns, Urbana 19:11
Ratts, Monticello 19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:15
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:17
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:21
Day, Tuscola 19:23
Pardeshi, Uni High 19:25
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:26
Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28
Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:30
Atkinson, Uni High 19:31
Stoerger, Bement 19:31
Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32
Arie, Centennial 19:36
Bowman, Uni High 19:36
Deavers, Clinton 19:37
Mok-Chih, Uni High 19:41
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:41
Dixon, Hoopeston Area 19:42
Jackson, Chrisman 19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43
Chism, Centennial 19:45
Baysore, Monticello 19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47
Conway, Judah Christian 19:49
Kaufman, Clinton 19:52
Hill, Tuscola 19:54
Evans, Prairie Central 19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58
Bailey, Armstrong-Potomac 20:00
Dayton, Unity 20:04
A. Johnson, Clinton 20:04
Allen, Danville 20:07
Mulcahey, Central 20:07
Hornbrook, Centennial 20:08
Barnes, Danville 20:15
M. Williams, ALAH 20:16
Notaro, Tri-County 20:17
E. Brown, Urbana 20:19
Houston, Monticello 20:20
E. Lee, Centennial 20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24
Ando, Urbana 20:29
Larson, Schlarman 20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33
Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac 20:34
Easley, Uni High 20:36
Goodrum, Hoopeston Area 20:38
Birge, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39
Ottarski, Danville 20:41
Daniels, PBL 20:43
Morse, PBL 20:43
Herrera, Uni High 20:46
Young, ALAH 20:46
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 20:48
Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49
Wolter, Monticello 20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51
Barbieri, Urbana 20:55
Tu. Dpo, Uni High 20:57
Tang, Uni High 20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58
Bernhardt, Central 20:59
Phillips, Clinton 20:59
