N-G All-Area Boys' Cross-Country: 2016 final leaders

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour 14:40

L. Hall, ALAH 14:44

Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour 14:47

Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour 14:49

Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 14:56

Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 14:58

Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 15:03

Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:03

Helmuth, Monticello 15:09

Dixon, Monticello 15:28

Houmes, Hoopeston Area 15:29

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:34

Burge, Mahomet-Seymour 15:36

Powell, Danville 15:41

Moreman, Danville 15:48

Hall, Danville 15:49

Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour 15:52

Huckelberry, Danville 15:53

Manolakes, St. Thomas More 15:56

Williams-Davis, Danville 15:57

Seiler, Unity 16:03

M. Lee, St. Thomas More 16:06

Magrini, St. Thomas More 16:06

Herzog, Uni High 16:07

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 16:07

Barfell, Danville 16:11

McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:11

Woods, Unity 16:14

Ponder, Tuscola 16:17

Woodard, Unity 16:17

Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 16:18

Carter, Urbana 16:19

Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:19

Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour 16:21

Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 16:22

Brunson, Central 16:25

Churm, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Miller, Central 16:28

Borich, Urbana 16:30

Harrold, Clinton 16:30

Brewer, Bement 16:32

Rangel, Danville 16:34

Holmes, Tuscola 16:36

Harrison, PBL 16:38

Young, DeLand-Weldon 16:41

Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 16:42

E. Hall, Rantoul 16:43

Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46

No. Woods, Tuscola 16:46

Brennan, Clinton 16:48

Hile, Danville 16:49

Tate, Monticello 16:55

Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF 16:56

Clapper, St. Thomas More 16:56

Wrobel, St. Thomas More 16:57

Treakle, Central 16:59

Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:03

Carrel, Urbana 17:05

J. Smith, Central 17:05

Kowalski, Urbana 17:06

Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 17:06

Martinez, Bismarck-Henning 17:09

Ware, Centennial 17:09

Vanantwerp, PBL 17:10

St. Julien, PBL 17:11

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:12

Yentes, Centennial 17:13

Middleton, Tuscola 17:14

Olavair, Centennial 17:17

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:17

Mercer, Central 17:20

Kramer, Tuscola 17:21

Stauffer, Clinton 17:25

McCusker, Rantoul 17:27

Romine, ALAH 17:28

Thomas, Clinton 17:28

Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour 17:29

Allen, Uni High 17:32

Burleson, Danville 17:32

Price, PBL 17:33

Yedetore, Uni High 17:33

Laughlin, ALAH 17:36

Jo. Milller, ALAH 17:36

Reeves, Clinton 17:36

Davis, Monticello 17:37

Vasquez, Oakwood 17:38

Helka, Oakwood 17:39

Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF 17:39

I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 17:40

Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40

E. Bright, Monticello 17:43

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 17:44

Hohn, Oakwood 17:46

J. Wilkin, Monticello 17:46

Gable, Urbana 17:47

Demisle, Urbana 17:48

N. Wilkin, Monticello 17:49

J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 17:50

Freund, Uni High 17:51

Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:51

Swanson-Linville, Uni High 17:54

Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF 17:56

Coulter, Judah Christian 17:56

Lemay, Tuscola 17:59

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 18:00

Vanantwerp, Prairie Central 18:01

Li, Danville 18:03

Kraatz, Uni High 18:04

Simpson, St. Thomas More 18:04

Simmons, Centennial 18:07

Schnable, PBL 18:08

Miller, St. Thomas More 18:11

Barfield, PBL 18:19

Giese, PBL 18:19

Hodson, Monticello 18:19

Alexander, Monticello 18:21

Watson, Danville 18:21

Fabris, Clinton 18:24

Hendriex, Clinton 18:24

Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage 18:27

Stack, Central 18:29

Frank, Unity 18:32

Gossett, Rantoul 18:32

Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour 18:33

C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF 18:35

Grissom, Hoopeston Area 18:35

Bergia, Judah Christian 18:35

M. Lee, Centennial 18:35

Paudel, Central 18:37

Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:38

Williamson, Clinton 18:41

Aldunate, Uni High 18:42

Towne, Danville 18:43

Jackson, Danville 18:44

Purnell, Uni High 18:49

Jd. Barret, Tuscola 18:50

Ni. Woods, Tuscola 18:51

Rice, Centennial 18:53

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55

Sooley, Judah Christian 18:56

Reed, Bement 18:57

Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac 18:58

Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 18:58

Owen, Urbana 19:00

Hart, Centennial 19:03

Morris, Unity 19:03

Wittmer, Bement 19:04

Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:05

Betancourt, Danville 19:06

R. Bright, Monticello 19:06

R. Hunt, Tri-County 19:06

Hanson, Centennial 19:07

Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:07

Stearns, Urbana 19:11

Ratts, Monticello 19:12

Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:14

D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:15

Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:17

Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning 19:19

Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:21

Day, Tuscola 19:23

Pardeshi, Uni High 19:25

Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF 19:26

Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28

Stock, Hoopeston Area 19:30

Atkinson, Uni High 19:31

Stoerger, Bement 19:31

Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 19:32

Arie, Centennial 19:36

Bowman, Uni High 19:36

Deavers, Clinton 19:37

Mok-Chih, Uni High 19:41

Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 19:41

Dixon, Hoopeston Area 19:42

Jackson, Chrisman 19:42

Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:43

Chism, Centennial 19:45

Baysore, Monticello 19:47

Ju. Miller, ALAH 19:47

Conway, Judah Christian 19:49

Kaufman, Clinton 19:52

Hill, Tuscola 19:54

Evans, Prairie Central 19:56

Carpenter, St. Thomas More 19:57

Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:58

Bailey, Armstrong-Potomac 20:00

Dayton, Unity 20:04

A. Johnson, Clinton 20:04

Allen, Danville 20:07

Mulcahey, Central 20:07

Hornbrook, Centennial 20:08

Barnes, Danville 20:15

M. Williams, ALAH 20:16

Notaro, Tri-County 20:17

E. Brown, Urbana 20:19

Houston, Monticello 20:20

E. Lee, Centennial 20:21

Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:24

Ando, Urbana 20:29

Larson, Schlarman 20:33

Riuz, Prairie Central 20:33

Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac 20:34

Easley, Uni High 20:36

Goodrum, Hoopeston Area 20:38

Birge, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39

Ottarski, Danville 20:41

Daniels, PBL 20:43

Morse, PBL 20:43

Herrera, Uni High 20:46

Young, ALAH 20:46

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 20:48

Aberle, Prairie Central 20:49

Wolter, Monticello 20:49

Barnes, Prairie Central 20:51

Barbieri, Urbana 20:55

Tu. Dpo, Uni High 20:57

Tang, Uni High 20:57

L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:58

Bernhardt, Central 20:59

Phillips, Clinton 20:59