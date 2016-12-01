Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G All-Area Boys' Cross-Country: 2016 final leaders
N-G All-Area Boys' Cross-Country: 2016 final leaders

Thu, 12/01/2016 - 8:01pm | Bob Jones

(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL    TIME
Walmer, Mahomet-Seymour    14:40
L. Hall, ALAH    14:44
Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour    14:47
Fortune, Mahomet-Seymour    14:49
Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour    14:56
Hodge, Mahomet-Seymour    14:58
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour    14:58
Craw, Mahomet-Seymour    15:03
Phillips,  St. Joseph-Ogden    15:03
Helmuth, Monticello    15:09
Dixon, Monticello    15:28
Houmes, Hoopeston Area    15:29
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden    15:34
Burge, Mahomet-Seymour    15:36
Powell, Danville    15:41
Moreman, Danville    15:48
Hall, Danville    15:49
Keeble, Mahomet-Seymour    15:52
Huckelberry, Danville    15:53
Manolakes, St. Thomas More     15:56
Williams-Davis, Danville    15:57
Seiler, Unity    16:03
M. Lee, St. Thomas More      16:06
Magrini, St. Thomas More    16:06
Herzog, Uni High    16:07
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour    16:07
Barfell, Danville    16:11
McCune, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:11
Woods, Unity    16:14
Ponder, Tuscola    16:17
Woodard, Unity    16:17
Gr. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    16:18
Carter, Urbana    16:19
Pridemore, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:19
Elkins, Mahomet-Seymour    16:21
Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage    16:22
Brunson, Central    16:25
Churm, Mahomet-Seymour    16:26
Miller, Central    16:28
Borich, Urbana    16:30
Harrold, Clinton    16:30
Brewer, Bement    16:32
Rangel, Danville    16:34
Holmes, Tuscola    16:36
Harrison, PBL    16:38
Young, DeLand-Weldon    16:41
Bland, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    16:42
E. Hall, Rantoul    16:43
Rein, St. Joseph-Ogden    16:46
No. Woods, Tuscola    16:46
Brennan, Clinton    16:48
Hile, Danville    16:49
Tate, Monticello    16:55
Brinkley, Chrisman/G-RF    16:56
Clapper, St. Thomas More      16:56
Wrobel, St. Thomas More      16:57
Treakle, Central    16:59
Pedigo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:03
Carrel, Urbana    17:05
J. Smith, Central    17:05
Kowalski, Urbana    17:06
Plank, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    17:06
Martinez, Bismarck-Henning    17:09
Ware, Centennial    17:09
Vanantwerp, PBL    17:10
St. Julien, PBL    17:11
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour    17:12
Yentes, Centennial    17:13
Middleton, Tuscola    17:14
Olavair, Centennial    17:17
Ramkumar, Uni High    17:17
Mercer, Central    17:20
Kramer, Tuscola    17:21
Stauffer, Clinton    17:25
McCusker, Rantoul    17:27
Romine, ALAH    17:28
Thomas, Clinton    17:28
Douglas, Mahomet-Seymour    17:29
Allen, Uni High    17:32
Burleson, Danville    17:32
Price, PBL    17:33
Yedetore, Uni High    17:33
Laughlin, ALAH    17:36
Jo. Milller, ALAH    17:36
Reeves, Clinton    17:36
Davis, Monticello    17:37
Vasquez, Oakwood    17:38
Helka, Oakwood    17:39
Lopez, Chrisman/G-RF    17:39
I. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    17:40
Sheehy, Mahomet-Seymour    17:40
E. Bright, Monticello    17:43
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    17:44
Hohn, Oakwood    17:46
J. Wilkin, Monticello    17:46
Gable, Urbana    17:47
Demisle, Urbana    17:48
N. Wilkin, Monticello    17:49
J. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    17:50
Freund, Uni High    17:51
Nichols, St. Joseph-Ogden    17:51
Swanson-Linville, Uni High    17:54
Bogard, Chrisman/G-RF    17:56
Coulter, Judah Christian    17:56
Lemay, Tuscola    17:59
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    18:00
Vanantwerp, Prairie Central    18:01
Li, Danville    18:03
Kraatz, Uni High    18:04
Simpson, St. Thomas More    18:04
Simmons, Centennial    18:07
Schnable, PBL    18:08
Miller, St. Thomas More    18:11
Barfield, PBL    18:19
Giese, PBL    18:19
Hodson, Monticello    18:19
Alexander, Monticello    18:21
Watson, Danville    18:21
Fabris, Clinton    18:24
Hendriex, Clinton    18:24
Bradley, Villa Grove/Heritage    18:27
Stack, Central    18:29
Frank, Unity    18:32
Gossett, Rantoul    18:32
Stigotti, Mahomet-Seymour    18:33
C. Flynn, Chrisman/G-RF    18:35
Grissom, Hoopeston Area    18:35
Bergia, Judah Christian    18:35
M. Lee, Centennial    18:35
Paudel, Central    18:37
Nuzzo, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    18:38
Williamson, Clinton    18:41
Aldunate, Uni High    18:42
Towne, Danville    18:43
Jackson, Danville    18:44
Purnell, Uni High    18:49
Jd. Barret, Tuscola    18:50
Ni. Woods, Tuscola    18:51
Rice, Centennial    18:53
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden    18:55
Sooley, Judah Christian    18:56
Reed, Bement    18:57
Bridgman, Armstrong-Potomac    18:58
Christensen, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    18:58
Owen, Urbana    19:00
Hart, Centennial    19:03
Morris, Unity    19:03
Wittmer, Bement    19:04
Harris, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:05
Betancourt, Danville    19:06
R. Bright, Monticello    19:06
R. Hunt, Tri-County    19:06
Hanson, Centennial    19:07
Harner, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:07
Stearns, Urbana    19:11
Ratts, Monticello    19:12
Perrine, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:14
D. Price, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:15
Hopkins, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:17
Schaumburg, Bismarck-Henning    19:19
Bricker, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:21
Day, Tuscola    19:23
Pardeshi, Uni High    19:25
Taylor, Chrisman/G-RF    19:26
Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac    19:28
Stock, Hoopeston Area    19:30
Atkinson, Uni High    19:31
Stoerger, Bement    19:31
Johnson, Sullivan/Okaw Valley    19:32
Arie, Centennial    19:36
Bowman, Uni High    19:36
Deavers, Clinton    19:37
Mok-Chih, Uni High    19:41
Gv. Williams, Mahomet-Seymour    19:41
Dixon, Hoopeston Area    19:42
Jackson, Chrisman    19:42
Porter, St. Joseph-Ogden    19:43
Chism, Centennial    19:45
Baysore, Monticello    19:47
Ju. Miller, ALAH    19:47
Conway, Judah Christian    19:49
Kaufman, Clinton    19:52
Hill, Tuscola    19:54
Evans, Prairie Central    19:56
Carpenter, St. Thomas More    19:57
Vincent, Villa Grove/Heritage    19:58
Bailey, Armstrong-Potomac    20:00
Dayton, Unity    20:04
A. Johnson, Clinton    20:04
Allen, Danville    20:07
Mulcahey, Central    20:07
Hornbrook, Centennial    20:08
Barnes, Danville    20:15
M. Williams, ALAH    20:16
Notaro, Tri-County    20:17
E. Brown, Urbana    20:19
Houston, Monticello    20:20
E. Lee, Centennial    20:21
Harshbarger, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:24
Ando, Urbana    20:29
Larson, Schlarman    20:33
Riuz, Prairie Central    20:33
Mockbee, Armstrong-Potomac    20:34
Easley, Uni High    20:36
Goodrum, Hoopeston Area    20:38
Birge, Armstrong-Potomac    20:39
Ottarski, Danville    20:41
Daniels, PBL    20:43
Morse, PBL    20:43
Herrera, Uni High    20:46
Young, ALAH    20:46
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area    20:48
Aberle, Prairie Central    20:49
Wolter, Monticello    20:49
Barnes, Prairie Central    20:51
Barbieri, Urbana    20:55
Tu. Dpo, Uni High    20:57
Tang, Uni High    20:57
L. Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden    20:58
Bernhardt, Central    20:59
Phillips, Clinton    20:59

