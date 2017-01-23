IHSA: Urbana must forfeit basketball games, cross-country plaque

Other Related Content Mum still word on absence of Urbana's Scott

A multi-player eligibility issue will cost Urbana athletics through the calendar year.

The IHSA ruled Monday two student-athletes ineligible for non-compliance with the organization's residence bylaws. Both athletes, who were not named in the email, are members of the Tigers girls' basketball team, while one competed in cross-country earlier this school year.

Both student-athletes have been ruled ineligible from athletics at Urbana until March 6 of this year, according to the email.

Additionally, the girls' basketball team at Urbana will be forced to forfeit all victories between Nov. 14, 2016, and Jan. 7 of this year — totaling 11 wins. The school's regional cross-country plaque earned in the 2016 season will also be forfeited, in addition to any individual medals won by the now-ineligible runner.

Urbana is also under probation until January 2018 as a result of the IHSA investigation.

We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.