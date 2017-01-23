UPDATED: Urbana must forfeit basketball games, cross-country plaque

Other Related Content Mum still word on absence of Urbana's Scott

The Illinois High School Association announced Monday two Urbana girls’ basketball players from one family are ineligible to take part in athletics until March 6, the Monday after the conclusion of the girls’ basketball season.

“Both student-athletes competed while they were not complying with the IHSA residence by-laws,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement released on Monday evening.

The athletes were deemed temporarily ineligible last week.

The Tigers are led by first-year coach Chris Mennig, who won a Class 2A state title at St. Thomas More in March 2014 before he was dismissed by STM a month later in April 2014, for unspecified issues not related to the school, basketball or any of the players.

Urbana will have to forfeit all 11 of its wins between Nov. 14 — the date the Tigers opened the season with a 65-55 win against Clinton — and Jan. 7.

The Jan. 7 game featured a 73-60 loss at Champaign Central and was also the last game Arieal Scott, a Class of 2018 guard who committed to Duke in November after announcing she would transfer to Urbana last June after two standout seasons at Schlarman, has played in with the Tigers.

The Tigers started out the season 11-5, eclipsing their win total they had last season before Christmas, and stood at 11-8 after the loss to Champaign Central on Jan. 7.

Urbana lost 55-30 at home to Normal West on Jan. 12 and 56-39 to St. Joseph-Ogden this past Saturday, two games Scott did not play in.

Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said in a statement that the Urbana High School administration cooperated fully with the IHSA investigation.

“Our residency and registration rules are consistently applied to all families,” Waller said in a statement. “We regret any time a student is ruled ineligible by the IHSA, and we will work to ensure that this does not negatively impact the students of the program moving forward. Beyond that, we do not comment on individual student matters.”

Waller declined further comment on the situation and Mennig deferred comment on the matter to the Urbana administration.

The ruling on Monday doesn’t just affect the girls’ basketball program. Because one of the athletes participated on the cross-country team, the Tigers will have to forfeit their Class 2A Danville Regional title plaque, along with all their wins and places during the regular season, and the athlete will be forced to forfeit any individual medals won.

The only Urbana varsity girls’ basketball player who scored at the regional cross-country meet is freshman Chian Scott, the younger sister of Arieal Scott.

Arieal Scott, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection while at Schlarman, is the area’s scoring leader this season, averaging 27.1 points to go along with an area-best 56 three-pointers. She also has hauled in 10.1 rebounds per game, second best in the area, and is averaging 3.3 steals.

The school will also be required to “submit a detailed plan describing corrective measures to assure accordance with IHSA by-laws in the future,” Anderson said, and Urbana was placed on IHSA probation until January 2018.

“I do want to note that the Urbana High School administration fully cooperated with the IHSA’s investigation and the administration indicated its residency and registration rules are consistently applied to all families in the school district,” Anderson said. “They expressed regret with our decision, and stressed they will work to ensure that this does not negatively impact students or the affected athletic programs moving forward.”

Urbana girls’ basketball plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bloomington.