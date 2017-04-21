Franklin gets test from Krasa for women's 5K title

Image Gallery: 2017 Illinois Marathon 5K » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Parkland student Baihan Yang is so happy to cross the finish line in the 5K of the Illinois Marathon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, April 21, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Laura Krasa knew exactly who was in front of her as she turned into Memorial Stadium at Friday's Presence Health Illinois 5K.

"I saw her ahead of me, and I said, 'OK, I know that's Jessica (Franklin),'" Krasa said. "Anyone running around here knows her. She's one of the best runners in this area."

Franklin had won the first race of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon weekend each of the last two years coming into the 2017 running.

Despite not competing in the IHSA as a homeschooled athlete, she's gained notoriety by winning 5Ks around the area.

That's on top of capturing the National Association of Christian Athletes national title as a freshman for Arthur Okaw Christian before finishing the following season with the area's top 3-mile time.

Krasa, meanwhile, finished outside the top 50 in the area's leading times last season as a junior for Judah Christian. But here she was, passing one of the area's top cross-country athletes down the final stretch of a 5-kilometer event.

Franklin, though, wasn't going to let her third straight win slip away that easily.

"I thought, 'I've got to do it now or not at all,'" Franklin said. "In real life, I feel like I'm a sprinter, so I thought, 'OK, this is the time to try that out.'"

Krasa looked straight ahead, hoping to keep her legs moving quickly enough to edge out Franklin. But in the end, it was no use.

Franklin used the closing kick she has become known for to surge past Krasa in the last 10 yards and win in a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds.

"Right before the end I saw her coming out of the corner of my eye to pass me," Krasa said with a smile on her face.

The race was Franklin's return to the running scene after several months away. She suffered a stress reaction in her foot during cross-country season that gave way to multiple injuries.

She began running again on March 6, when she reworked her stride at the Carle Sports Medicine Clinic.

Even though she wasn't fully fit, her pace wasn't far off of what she achieved at last year's race, when she clocked a time of 19:16 to win.

"I didn't really prepare for this because of injuries, so I didn't know what to expect," Franklin said, "and I went out too fast."

In the end, Franklin found the energy to remain the Presence Health Illinois 5K champion for another year.

"That took will," Franklin said. "(That kick) is the only thing I feel like I've got right now."