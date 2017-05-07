Zilis: Basketball not just a game to this family

URBANA — By all appearances, this was a game Arieal Scott would lose.

But the Urbana junior girls' basketball player wasn't afraid of a challenge. Even if she had to manufacture it.

She had just finished her nightly workout with her father, Brad Thornsbrough, and youngest sister, Lanie, at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign when a muscular, 6-foot-2 man practicing by himself approached Lanie and asked if her father would like to play a game of 1-on-1.

"The smart answer would be no," said Brad, who is decades past his high school playing days, "so I don't think so."

"That guy?" Arieal said, within earshot of the man, a Parkland student who is committed to play Division III basketball next season. "He's not even that good."

Just minutes earlier, Arieal fell to the floor after her dad cut short her fourth workout of the day.

"Thank the lord," the Duke commit said at the end of a day in which her first workout took place at 6:45 a.m. "I'm dead."

Suddenly, though, she felt a shot of adrenaline. Someone doubted her.

"I'll play him," she said

"What?" Brad said skeptically.

"You don't think I can beat him?" Arieal responded.

"I'm not sure if you can score on him," Brad said.

Arieal scoffed. She lifted herself up to her feet and confidently approached the man, who turned his head toward Brad and smiled.

Brad chuckled.

"He's not taking her seriously," he said.

This situation offered little surprise to Brad. His eldest of three adoptive daughters is quick to feel slighted. She's competitive to the point where she'll throw her ping pong paddle after a tough loss on the family's basement table, or toss an elbow or two during a family pickup game.

"I'm maybe a little over the top when it comes to competition," Arieal admitted.

Multiple family members created these traits in her past she says, for better or worse. The calluses she built up over years of abuse and abandonment as a young child hardened her in certain ways.

That life is far behind her, and in many ways, she's a normal, cheery kid. But in competitive environments, the jagged edge to her personality shines through.

For a moment, that outlet was taken away from her this past January. The Illinois High School Association ruled Arieal and her younger sister, Chian, a freshman at Urbana, ineligible for the remainder of the season for a residency violation.

When the family lays out the evidence — the fact their new duplex in Urbana was scheduled to be finished far before basketball season began; that they moved to the location of their employment, not a powerhouse program like the one they left in Schlarman; the fact the district told them that as long as they had a building contract on file, they were in good standing while they lived at a rental house in Champaign, the only month-to-month rental big enough to fit the four adults, three to five kids and two dogs that would live there — it's clear the Scotts had no ill intent.

Intent, though, didn't matter to the IHSA. Depending on your viewpoint, the ruling that ended the season early for both Scott sisters can be blamed on her parents, the Urbana School District, her coaches, the contractor who delayed by several months the completion of their new house in Urbana, the informant who turned them in for living in Champaign during the early part of the season, the IHSA or any number of people who don't include the two people punished most: Arieal and Chian.

To know Arieal's past is to know why that decision cut her so deeply. And why she stood on the court on that night in April, face-to-face with someone who, it seemed, would surely beat her.

'I was scared to death'

The story of Arieal's route to basketball stardom and a scholarship at Duke begins in a house in Covington, Ind., that was so filthy, raccoons had taken over all but two small rooms, Scott said.

That's where Michell Thornsbrough first met her biological niece.

Immediately, Michell could tell her brother's 18-month-old daughter needed her, at least in some form. So a few times each week, she'd find excuses to drive her large white van — used to fill vending machines — and pick up Arieal, who spent the first years of her life in limbo, in custody between her mother and grandmother.

First, Michell would pick up Arieal on Saturday nights so she could bring her to church on Sundays. Then, she'd enter her in the weekly children's races at Lincoln Park in Danville. Soon, she signed her up for ballet, so she'd pick Arieal up on Wednesdays.

For Arieal, life with her biological mother included a diet filled with sugar water and pickles, plenty of time spent in front of the TV and occasional trips to the apartment complex's crowded community pool, Scott said.

On her trips with Michell, life was rich, starting with the car rides in which they'd turn the radio up and sing along with whatever pop song was playing and finishing with the return home, when Michell would allow her to grab whatever snack she wanted from the back of the van.

"Every time she would come, I would know that I would get to be happy and just cheery and we were going to go do something fun," Arieal said. "And not like spending money-wise, just being together and having fun and stuff like that."

When Arieal was 3, Chian was born to a different absent father, and Lanie came along soon after. Michell would see Arieal's younger sisters sitting in their car seats when she went to pick up Arieal, but aside from commenting on how cute the babies were, her interactions with her niece's younger sisters were limited.

That is, until she received a life-changing call.

The children's maternal grandmother, who then held custody of the children, had allowed their mother to take care of them, and they needed a new foster home. For Michell, there was one catch.

In order to take Arieal, the mother of 13- and 9-year-old boys in the midst of a marriage that would soon end, needed to take her niece's baby sisters as well.

She called back and said she'd take them. The children arrived later that night, smelling like cigarette smoke. Six-week-old Lanie's face was swollen from the formula she was ingesting, and her only clothing was the diaper she was wearing, Michell said.

"I was scared to death," Michell said. "I cried the entire weekend the first weekend I had them. Life was different. It forever changed."

Living through abuse

Within months, Michell realized she'd be heartbroken if these three children were taken away from her.

But adoption was far away. The court system, after all, places priority in returning children to their biological parents when possible.

Each time the Department of Family and Children Services found the Scotts' biological mother did not have a suitable home for children, a six-month adoption clock would begin.

For four years, the girls swung back and forth from home to home.

In their mother's custody, though, life only worsened, according to Scott.

Once, two men came knocking on the door of their biological mother's house in Bloomington. Arieal was instructed to take her siblings upstairs, which now included two baby boys from a third father. Chian peeked out the window and saw men in ski masks and black body suits. The girls turned the lights off as their mother frantically yelled at them to keep quiet.

"(Arieal) hid us and kept me calm because I was always frightened," said Chian, who confides in her sister to this day about anything and everything, including boys, school and sports. "She knew how to talk me through it and talk me down. I believe that's when Arieal started maturing and started to act like a mother."

The worst abuse of all came one day when the Scotts' biological mother burned one of her babies with a cigarette and hit Arieal with a baseball bat, according to Scott.

All the while, court proceedings went on. The scene repeated itself over and over.

"It started hurting, and I was like, 'Oh, my biological mother doesn't want me anymore, and she's giving me up,'" Arieal said. "Obviously, that wasn't the case, but that was how I felt. I was like, 'Wow, that lady doesn't love me, she doesn't want me in her life, so now I have to get taken away and I have to go with another woman, and she doesn't love me.'"

One last time, the girls packed their possessions to head off to Bloomington, and Michell filled a scrapbook with pictures of memories they had together and told Arieal she'd see her again soon.

The trip, as it turned out, wouldn't happen. Their biological mother slipped up. Michell adopted the three children soon after. The girls met with their biological mother on visits Michell supervised, but after a few meetings at Burger King and a Chinese buffet, they fizzled out.

Their last scheduled interaction came at a public park when Arieal was 8. Their biological mother handed them each $50.

"She told us all that she loved us and to have a good life," Arieal said.

Arieal never intentionally saw her mother again. With that, a chapter of the family's life closed. Moving past it, though, wasn't so simple.

Engaging in athletics

Sports were always an escape, but Arieal's two lives collided a few years ago.

Arieal walked out of the locker room at the Danville YMCA and looked a woman straight in her eyes. It was unmistakably her mother.

They look remarkably similar, Arieal noticed, with similar facial features and blond hair, both standing just shy of 6 feet.

"She told me that she always loved me, and she always fought for me and that she sent me cards," Arieal said, "but I never got them."

By the time Brad arrived with her two younger sisters, Arieal had tears in her eyes. The four were in the midst of their workout when three small children approached them. As it turned out, they were three other children of the Scotts' biological mother.

"They said, 'Come back home, Arieal,'" Arieal said. "I'm pretty sure (her biological mom) told them to tell us that, but that's just really sad."

Before that chance meeting, Arieal had decided she had no interest in rekindling a relationship with her only living biological parent. Her father, who she barely knew, had died of a heart attack related to a drug overdose a few years earlier, an event that surprised her with a wave of emotions.

Her only family, she decided, would be the one she lived with.

"I wish I could get to know my brothers and sisters without my biological mother," she said, "not because I hate her, but because I don't want to go back into that."

Since Arieal last saw her mother, sports filled the void in her life in a way nothing else could. After the adoption, she had a difficult time adjusting, so Brad and Michell commissioned then-Schlarman softball coach Randy Skaggs to give her private softball lessons.

Skaggs required Arieal to respond to adults with, "Yes, sir" and "No, ma'am." Bouts of frustration were punished with situps, and practices finished with handshakes with Skaggs and her parents to which they responded, "Good job," and she said, "Thank you."

She loved it.

"All of that started to be life lessons, but she enjoyed it because she was getting attention. She wanted more of it," Michell said. "Even though she would get in trouble during those lessons, it was that 1-on-1 attention, and I honestly think she still has to have that. I feel like that's why she still has to do sports, unfortunately and fortunately. That gives her her high. That's where she gets her happiness."

Soon, basketball replaced softball. The girls' transfer to Schlarman when Arieal was in fifth grade coincided with coach Keith Peoples arriving. Arieal's skills were raw when she started playing with Peoples, but they grew more refined.

"She practiced with (Keith) twice once she started school ball," Brad said, "and I dropped her off, and when I came back I saw her do a retreat dribble and I'm like, 'That's my kid?'"

Early on, much of her success came from her hustle, but basketball became an obsession. Brad learned from Peoples, who drilled his daughter, Anaya, outside of practice, and eventually the family built a half-court in its backyard.

As Arieal's skill grew, so did her profile on the AAU scene. By the time Arieal was in seventh grade, she had garnered college interest. By the eighth grade, she had her first scholarship offers, including one from Illinois.

Her success carried over to high school basketball. She led the area with 22.3 points per game as a freshman and averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

When Anaya joined her the following year, the Hilltoppers won a Class 1A sectional title before they were upset by Seton Academy in the Elite Eight.

The next year, they vowed to come back better. But all the while, Michell wanted to move to Champaign-Urbana.

Michell's son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Brooke Divan, who the family considers its best friends, lived in Champaign. Michell ran a pet care and house cleaning business with Cody, and Brad did most of his work for a service that cut trees away from power lines and for his chimney sweeping business. Family dinners in Oakwood were a rare occurrence, and Michell missed several basketball games each year. As a coach, Brad was regularly late to practice.

But leaving Keith's coaching prowess at Schlarman was the sticking point.

"I begged (Brad) to move over (to Champaign-Urbana) freshman year, but he refused," Michell said. "He said he wouldn't have just a teacher or a coach that didn't have good enough credentials coach the kids."

That changed when Urbana hired Chris Mennig, who won a Class 2A state title at St. Thomas More in 2014.

"When we got a call that said that Chris was going to get a job here," Brad said, "'That's good enough,'" Michell added.

Had her Schlarman teammates not found out that a transfer was in the works before the family told them, the reaction might have been different. But several Schlarman players approached Arieal after class one day while she was still deciding whether to continue going to Schlarman, an option her parents gave her. The pull of playing with Chian, as well as the long commute to Schlarman, made transferring to Urbana an easy, if painful, decision.

"We said we had to come here knowing that we were going to be OK inside. That we weren't going to sit here and our stomachs aren't going to turn if Schlarman wins a state title when we leave," Arieal said. "If we're doing this for our family, we have to know that it's for our family. It's not for basketball."

'It was breaking her'

Just a few weeks ago, the first blades of grass finally took root in the two-story duplex on Lexington Drive in southeast Urbana.

It was the biggest duplex Arieal, Chian and Lanie had ever seen, and it's a place where this family with three different last names hopes to lay its own roots.

Nowadays, it's filled with chandeliers, arches, gray hardwood floors and a table that's always set. But for months past the date it was supposed to be finished, it was a construction site.

At first, the idea to build a duplex with Brooke and Cody living on the other side seemed like a fantasy when Brooke proposed it as a joke. But it became reality.

"We started contacting builders and realized, 'Hey, this is something we can afford,'" Brooke said.

The latest the house would be finished, the contractor said, was October. Then, the date was pushed back to Thanksgiving, just in time for basketball season. Then, complications pushed back the completion even more.

In terms of the girls' athletic eligibility, the family didn't think the house's completion mattered. The district, which wouldn't comment on the family's situation, told them they were in good standing as long as they had a building contract on file. But that was wrong.

For convenience sake, though, the house's incompletion was a major source of frustration. Both families sold their homes in the spring, meaning they had to find a house with a month-to-month lease that could fit seven people — nine when Brad's daughters stay with them on weekends — along with two dogs. The only such house they could find was one in Champaign through a rental company that Michell did business with.

The family grew close in that small house near the Champaign Country Club.

Because the fall of junior year is the time college coaches can begin home visits, coaches sat around a full table nearly every weekday, eating meals that Brooke and Michell prepared that Sunday. By Arieal's request, Brooke and Cody sat in on nearly every visit.

The meeting with Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie was different.

"She just had an energy with her, and she was so blunt and sincere, which is nice," Cody said. "You can tell some coaches are sugar-coating their words, trying to say all the right things. She's just a very unique lady with a ton of energy, I would say."

In addition to her straightforward personality, McCallie's team had a need for a shooting guard in her class, and she was one of the few coaches who recruited Arieal as not only a shooter, but a combo guard. Her parents wanted Arieal to wait as more offers flowed in, but after visiting Duke in November, she committed a few days later.

All the while, the house's live-in date moved back further and further. In the middle of a season in which Arieal was averaging an area-best 29 points per game, the IHSA received evidence of the family's residence.

In early January, Arieal heard rumblings that she might be ruled ineligible, and a few days later, that was confirmed.

The IHSA had been presented evidence as to where the family was living. A few weeks later, the IHSA officially ruled Arieal and Chian ineligible for the rest of the season.

Chian, who was a state-qualifying cross-country runner, had to give up any medals she won during the season, and the school was forced to give up its regional title plaque in the sport.

"We had no idea," Brad said of the rules violation. "We're not like hiding in the bushes hoping nobody would find out, nor did we think that anybody would care. That to me is the surprising part.

"I don't know where anyone from, let's say, Villa Grove, lives. They could live in Urbana. I wouldn't know, nor would I really care. Obviously, someone took the time to find out actually where we were living while we felt like we were following the rules."

Skaggs tried his best to console Arieal as people assumed the worst.

"She was putting it on her shoulders that she was the one that was at fault," Skaggs said. "(I told her), 'No, none whatsoever, Arieal. That's outside of your realm. You're the student-athlete.'

"To me, it's the same thing when a husband and wife get divorced. What's the first thing the kid's thinking? 'What did I do wrong to cause mom and dad to split?'"

The next few months, Arieal's grades slipped. Her competitive outlet was gone, at least for the time being. Kids from her school, as well as some from Champaign Central and Centennial, she said, would approach her and tell her she was a cheater and a liar.

"She didn't show a reaction, but inside, you could tell it was breaking her," Chian said. "She was slowly tumbling. When she has a basketball in her hands, it's like the world is not even around her. It's just her, the basketball and the hoop."

Rather than cut out sports, the family filled its collective life with them.

The girls began working with coaches at Urbana before school. Two times a week, they engaged in a program at Carle Sports Medicine that is designed to increase speed, leaping ability and overall athleticism.

Now, Arieal goes to open gyms a few times each week with Urbana boys' basketball coach Verdell Jones III, who works with kids across Champaign-Urbana, where she's usually the only girl. Brad worked out with her at night along with Lanie and Chian. Anything to keep Arieal active and engaged, they did. And that void in her life began to fill back up over a few weeks, even as she sat on the bench in street clothes game after game.

Picking up the pieces

That's how Arieal ended up standing about 15 feet beyond the three-point line at the YMCA gym, one point away from her second victory over her 6-foot-2 male counterpart at the end of a back-and-forth session filled with trash-talking last month.

Her love for basketball had waned the previous summer, when she played up an age level in AAU and playing time was hard to come by. She even decided to stop doing workouts with Brad for a short while.

But after the move to Champaign-Urbana, she began playing pickup games nearly every day, first at the courts on First Street on the University of Illinois campus, and then at the YMCA.

This type of basketball, just for fun, was bliss.

"Can I beat him from this far?" she shouted to Brad across the floor.

The man backed off, shaking his head.

"That's too far," Brad said.

Once again, Arieal felt challenged and slighted. She took a dribble, nodded her head, and fired a shot from behind the volleyball line. It hit the back of the rim and swished through the net.

Graciousness in situations like this is not her strong suit, even with someone she met just minutes earlier, so Arieal playfully chided her opponent, bumping him in the back as she went up for a layup.

"She's going to Duke," Brad told the man, less as a brag and more as a notification that losing to this girl is no slight.

Arieal dropped the ball as if she was dropping a microphone, and it hit her opponent in the foot.

"Dad, I thought I wouldn't score on him," she said to Brad with a smile.

After gathering their possessions, Brad and Arieal retreated to the hallway. The man she just played walked by, and she couldn't help but get in one last shot.

"Nice to beat you," she said.

"I'll get you next time," he responded.

Over the next few weeks, Arieal played in high-level AAU tournaments, where she performed well. After finishing her high school career next year, next to Chian, she'll head to Duke.

The level of game, though, doesn't necessarily matter. Because for Arieal Scott, basketball fills a void that little else could. As long as she's feeling the joy, the validation and attention basketball brings her, she'll continue to deal with the issues that lie beneath the surface. Whether it's on national TV or on a half-court at the YMCA in April facing a much bigger, stronger opponent that she's sure she'll beat.

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached 351-5235, azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilils on Twitter.