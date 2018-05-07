Bosch tabbed as Mahomet-Seymour boys' hoops coach

MAHOMET — A little less than one month after losing its head coach, Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball is under new leadership.

Ryan Bosch was named the Bulldogs’ next hoops coach after approval by the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education.

Bosch will replace Chad Benedict, who stepped down from the Bulldogs’ helm after 12 seasons on April 4 to become an assistant principal at the high school.

Presently a social studies teacher at Champaign’s Franklin Middle School, Bosch is a 2001 Mahomet-Seymour graduate and served under Benedict as an assistant over the last four seasons. In that time, the Bulldogs captured three Class 3A regional titles and a sectional championship.

A 2001 Mahomet-Seymour graduate, Bosch previously served as Argenta-Oreana’s boys’ basketball coach for three campaigns beginning in 2010 and posted a 22-54 record in his three seasons with the Bombers. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for basketball programs at St. Thomas More and Flanagan.

Additionally, the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education confirmed new girls’ cross-country and track coaches.

Kristin Allen has been selected for the former position, and Darren Tee has been tabbed to lead the latter program. Each is replacing Bonnie Moxley, an ITCCCA Hall of Famer who earlier this year was removed from both roles for reasons still unverified by M-S officials.

Tee oversaw the Bulldogs’ track program — at that point on an interim basis — as it won the first-ever Apollo Conference Meet last week. Allen teaches physical education at Mahomet Junior High.