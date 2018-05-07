UPDATED: Bosch tabbed as Mahomet-Seymour boys' hoops coach

MAHOMET — Ryan Bosch had an enjoyable Monday night, to say the least.

It was party time for Bosch’s son, Jackson, as the youngster turned 5 years old. And Bosch simultaneously was able to celebrate something else: officially becoming the next Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball coach.

“It was an emotional night,” Bosch said Tuesday morning, not long after learning the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education had confirmed his appointment to the Bulldog hoops position.

“I don’t know, when I started the application process and decided to apply, that I was even aware of how emotionally invested I was going to be in the process,” Bosch continued, “and how much my heart was in the program and the community.”

Bosch will take over for Chad Benedict, who stepped down from the role after 12 years to become an M-S assistant principal. A 2001 M-S graduate and former Bulldog hoopster, Bosch spent the last four seasons working alongside Benedict as an assistant coach.

“I think his familiarity with the things that are important to the Mahomet-Seymour stakeholders certainly helped him,” Benedict said, “because he has been here and he understands it. He was able to speak to things that, quite frankly, I think we’re looking for in all of our candidates.”

Bosch, a social studies teacher at Champaign’s Franklin Middle School, was the Argenta-Oreana boys’ basketball boss for three years beginning in 2010. He’s also spent time as a hardwood assistant at St. Thomas More and Flanagan.

M-S athletic director Matt Hensley said Bosch was chosen from a group of a half-dozen candidates. Bosch’s dedication to the Bulldogs over the last four years, Hensley said, made Bosch a desirable option to take over for Benedict.

“He wasn’t just in charge of getting basketballs out every day,” Hensley said. “He was a valuable part of that staff, and he brought a pretty good total package to the table.”

Bosch said his desire is to make the Bulldogs, who earlier this year captured their third regional championship in the last four campaigns, a team that is hard-working and challenging to play against.

That keeps in line with how Benedict ran the M-S boys, according to Bosch. But that doesn’t mean the new head honcho is trying to become a Benedict clone.

“I’m not going to replace Chad. I don’t think you can replace Chad,” Bosch said. “I don’t want to live in that comparison world where I’ve got to be the guy compared to Chad.”

That’s something Benedict will be glad to hear from the man taking control of a program that has won at least 20 games each of the last four seasons.

“He’s got to come in and establish what he wants to do, and do what he said he wants to do,” Benedict said. “I’m confident he’s going to do a great job.”

Bosch plans to meet with his returning athletes later this week, and both he and Benedict anticipate a positive response to the hire.

M-S hasn’t dealt with much turnover in its boys’ basketball leadership this century. Benedict was the only coach many Bulldogs ever knew.

In that sense, Bosch hopes he can follow in Benedict’s footsteps.

“I think they were looking to make a hire for the next 10 to 15 years as opposed to next year,” Bosch said. “Hopefully they were able to see how I coached the kids and the relationships I built with them. I don’t think that can be taken for granted.”

* * *

Additionally, the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education on Monday night confirmed new girls’ cross-country and track coaches.

Kristin Allen has been selected for the former position, and Darren Tee has been tabbed to lead the latter program. Each is replacing Bonnie Moxley, an ITCCCA Hall of Famer who earlier this year was removed from both roles for reasons still unverified by M-S officials.

Tee oversaw the Bulldogs’ track program — at that point on an interim basis — as it won the first-ever Apollo Conference Meet last week. Allen teaches physical education at Mahomet Junior High.