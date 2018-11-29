2018 All-Area boys' cross-country Coach of the Year: Dave Remmert

Photo by: Provided Monticello boys' cross-country coach Dave Remmert, right, poses with the team's Class 1A third-place trophy alongside assistants, from left, Scott Burnsmier and Hannah Remmert.

2018 All-Area boys' cross-country Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert

Why he’s Coach of the Year: Remmert oversaw the Sages’ third state trophy in the last six years, as Garrett Dixon’s runner-up display pushed Monticello to third as a Class 1A team. The Sages also won a team sectional championship.

Season highlights: “We were fortunate to have a top individual runner as well as a top-ranked team, so it was great to watch the season develop from one week to the next in both perspectives. He would never agree with me, but seeing Garrett Dixon in the lead with 300 meters to go at the state meet and finishing totally spent but in second was actually pretty great. This was my first season without my father, who passed away on April 2. He was always so supportive of me and this team. I know he would be proud of our accomplishments, and that means everything to me.”

A few of my favorites: My favorite food is pizza. Some of my favorites are Giordano’s, Papa Del’s, Jupiter’s Filippos in Monticello and Monical’s. I don’t eat it three times a week like I did in college, however. ... My first car was one of our family cars, a Dodge Omni 024. My first car that I owned was a brand-new, red 1990 Toyota Tercel. I drove that thing until the wheels fell off. ... My favorite non-sports hobby is traveling, even short trips to Chicago. I love spending time with my wife and family, and I love seeing movies. ... My dream vacation destination is to spend some time in Europe. I’ve done a lot of destination road races with family and friends, and I really love that. I’d like to do that in other countries, too. ... My favorite sporting event I’ve attended live is the Prefontaine Classic track meet in Eugene, Ore., with my brother Rick. Seeing the best distance runners in the world compete over a two-day competition alongside the world’s best track athletes in other events has been a real special treat for me. ... My favorite professional/college sports teams are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Dolphins and University of Illinois teams. ... My favorite bands/musicians are U2, R.E.M., Coldplay, Alison Krauss (a family friend), KISS and many others.

Three items on my bucket list: I never think in these terms. I am living my dreams right now and loving life every day.

What I enjoy most about coaching: “I enjoy the process. But even more gratifying is watching them develop not just as runners, but also as young women and men of distinction in every aspect of their lives.”