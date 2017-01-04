On campus: Rantoul's Wascher earns recognition

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts now excelling in college

■ Senior Hannah Wascher, from Rantoul, was recently the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week. The Southern Indiana forward averaged 23.0 points on 60 percent shooting and 10.5 points at the Puerto Rico Shootout, including a college career-high 29 points against UPR-Mayaguez. Currently sitting at 10-2 overall, the Screaming Eagles host conference foes William Jewell tonight at 4:30 p.m. and Rockhurst on Saturday at noon. Both games are at the Physical Activities Center in Evansville, Ind.



■ Senior Mitch Negangard, from Unity, was named the recipient of St. Ambrose University Bob Jurevitz Award. The honor is named after former St. Ambrose great Bob Jurevitz, who passed away in 2011 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is presented to the St. Ambrose athlete who best personifies the characteristics Jurevitz displayed both on and off the field.



■ Sophomore Sam Schuler, from Prairie Central, has won four straight matches for Loras College. Wrestling at 174 pounds, Schuler recently won both of his matches at the Gator “Boots” duals hosted by Luther College in Nashville, Tenn., pinning Wyatt Miller from Huntingdon College in 1 minute, 17 seconds, then earned a 15-1 major decision over Adrian College’s James Pace. Schuler will take his 9-6 season record into the Pat Fitzgerald Open hosted by Loras on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

■ The Millikin Women’s Basketball team currently leads the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in free-throw percentage thanks in large part to senior Devin Curry, from Watseka. Curry goes into 2017 having converted 28 of 30 free throws for a .933 average, which is second in the conference. Curry is also part of a trio of area athletes that has accounted for 54 of the Big Blue’s 84 three-pointers. Sophomore Cassie Somers, from Prairie Central, has hit 25 treys while junior Haley Toohill, from Clinton and Parkland College, has 11. Toohill is currently third in the conference with a .478 three-point percentage. Millikin will travel to Waukesha, Wis., on Saturday for a CCIW matchup with Carroll University at 2 p.m.

■ Senior Amalia Dolan, from Uni High, currently hold the top time in two events for Beloit College. Dolan is the team leader in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 25.54 seconds, and the 1,000 freestyle in 12:43.61. Both marks are also the top times in the Midwest Conference. The Buccaneers next take to the pool on Jan. 14 when they host Wisconsin-Oshkosh in a dual meet at 1 p.m.



■ Freshman Antaius Collier-Watson, from Danville, has played in 14 games with two starts for Olive-Harvey College in Chicago. He is currently averaging 7.8 points per game and leads the Panthers with 1.9 steals per game. The 6-8 Panthers will host the College of Lake County on Saturday at 1 p.m.