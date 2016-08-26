2016 prep football essays: Centennial's Trey Simpson

By TREY SIMPSON

Centennial senior

Growing up watching the Centennial Chargers play under the big lights on Tommy Stewart Field has always been a dream of mine. Coming in as a junior last year, I was finally able to make one of my dreams come true. The first home game, my nerves were going crazy. It was finally time to go onto the field. The adrenaline was pumping like crazy because when you look around all you see is the best band in the Big 12, the best student section in the Big 12 and going out to play with the best teammates someone could ask for.

Breaking through the Charger banner and running toward the sideline as the announcer yells “Here comes your Centennial Chargers” is one of the best feelings you can have because at one moment in your life, you truly feel all the eyes are on you on Friday nights. All this is what makes me love the thrill of playing at Tommy Stewart Field — home of the Centennial Chargers!