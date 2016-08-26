2016 prep football essays: Central's Marshall Thompson

By MARSHALL THOMPSON

Champaign Central senior

The first reason I love playing at Tommy Stewart Field is that I simply love football, and Tommy Stewart Field happens to be where you get to play if you go to public school in Champaign.

Second of all, there is history that comes with the field for me personally. My dad and my uncle played on the same field as I have the past two years and will continue this year. I also grew up going to games and dreamed of playing on Friday night, so that’s pretty cool. Lastly, the atmosphere is unbelievable and a direct result of our stellar marching band along with our solid student section. The combination of the marching band, the student section and just the fact that you get to play football is a thrill that you can’t find anywhere else.

Now that I have talked about my appreciation for the field, let’s talk about the downside that comes with going to a school that was built as a result of the New Deal during the Great Depression. Our facilities are near the worst in the state, and we play our “home games” outside of Centennial High School, although it is called Tommy Stewart Field. I say “home games” because of our nine regular-season games, we take a bus ride to all nine.

So, as a result, our coaching staff and our team consider all nine games as away games. Our true home is at McKinley Field.