2016 prep football essays: Clinton's Dalton Whitted

By DALTON WHITTED

Clinton senior

There are many reasons why I love to play at Clinton High School, but the one major reason is having our home crowd supporting us on Friday nights.

As I walk onto the field with my team along my side, I get this feeling that I have gotten ever since I was a freshman. Seeing and hearing our community cheering for us is something I live for.

I love playing on our home field also because of the atmosphere. Our home side is truly amazing.

Our stands are completely packed with our fans and our band. People line up down the fence and stand the whole game just to watch us play. Being down by our home end zone I would have to say is one of my favorite parts because that’s where our student section is. When we score, our student section goes wild, running down the length of the end zone with an American flag and cheering with our Fatheads in their hands.

Our band continues to play songs with every good play our team makes. They not only get us pumped up but they get our fans pumped up. My team and I also have some advantages when playing on our field. We know where every hole is, and we know every spot where the field is uneven. There are so many reasons why I love to play on my home field. Of course, the main one will always be having the home-crowd advantage.

I am, by far, ready for my last high school football season on my home field.