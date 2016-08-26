2016 prep football essays: Georgetown-RF's Dustin Campbell

By DUSTIN CAMPBELL

Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior

There’s no place like Ike Birch Field in Georgetown on a Friday night. The passion for football in Georgetown is like no other. Fans will start lining the trucks, trailers and motor homes around the field as early as Tuesday. Ike Birch Field has been home to several great football teams since the opening of the school. It has also been the place where conference titles have been clinched as well as playoff victories.

Upon arrival to the game, the time it takes getting mentally and physically ready to go to war with my football family at our home field is special. The team comes together for our pregame talk, and then as we enter the field, Coach Willaman and a number of Buffalo fans will form a tunnel with motorcycles. As the team enters the field, the bikes will start to rev, with the cheerleaders waiting for us to break through the runthrough that they have made. The crowd begins to yell, shake their noisemakers and the band is playing with drums beating. Just before you run through the tunnel, your heart is beating so hard as if it is going to jump right out of your chest. All you can think is this is our house and we must defend it.

Ike Birch Field is like the 12th man. If we need to make a goal-line stand, the rowdy end-zone fans do their best to make enough noise to disrupt the visiting team’s offense. Playing at Ike Birch is like no other place to play at in the Vermilion Valley Conference.