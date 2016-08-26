2016 prep football essays: Urbana's Jaimin Carter

By JAIMIN CARTER

Urbana senior

There’s no better feeling than playing at McKinley Field for Urbana High School. Since my freshman year, I’ve been able to play under the shining lights on Friday nights. Despite being presented with some recent challenges on our home turf, I feel as if this year will bring change and success. I’ve played hard on this field, and I’ve cried on this field. It has been my home for the summer and my playground during the school year. I’ve deepened a brotherly bond that started during youth league football, and I know now that this bond with my brothers will continue throughout my lifetime.

When I step onto the field, my mind goes into focus mode, and I forget about all my outside problems. McKinley Field is truly my second home because of the amount of time, blood, sweat and tears I’ve left there. For my senior year, I want to help change the atmosphere at our football games and around the community. I have the faith that we can do it. This year, I just have a feeling we’re going to turn heads, but we have to take one step at a time. Our opponents will know things are different when they step onto our turf. I’m lucky and glad to be able to say I’m a Tiger who plays all my home games at McKinley Field.