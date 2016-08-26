2016 prep football preview: 1991 All-Area flashback

Contributor Troy Gentle caught up with members of the 1991 News-Gazette All-Area team. Hereâ€™s what theyâ€™re up to:

OFFENSE

E Alan Kuchefski, Schlarman â€” Lives in Bloomington. He is an English teacher at Bloomington High School.

E Jason Daly, Urbana â€” Lives in Bettendorf, Iowa. He is a director of customer and product support for John Deere in Moline.

OL Shane Garren, Rantoul â€” Lives in Rantoul.

OL Carl Brown, Villa Grove â€” Lives in Tolono.

OL Todd Hatfield, Mahomet-Seymour â€” Lives in Chicago. He is a senior vice president, wealth management and financial adviser with Morgan Stanley in Chicago.

OL Bruce McNary, Arcola â€” Lives in Arcola. He works at the Great American Insurance Company in Champaign.

OL Nick Saban, Monticello â€” Lives in Fulshear, Texas. He is a strategic account manager with Salesforce in Houston.

QB Brad Clark, Arcola â€” Lives in Lake Ozark, Mo.

RB Aaron Johnson, Villa Grove â€” Lives in Chicago. He is the pastor at Resurrection Covenant Church.

RB Lamonte Wilson, Danville â€” Lives in Danville.

RB Dirk Handlin, Mahomet-Seymour â€” Lives in South Bend, Ind. He is an operations manager for Vickers Engineering, Inc. in New Troy, Mich.

K James Barkley, Urbana â€” Lives in Urbana. He is an assistant professor in the Recreation Administration Department at Eastern Illinois.

DEFENSE

DL Matt Talbott, St. Joseph-Ogden â€” Lives in Decatur.

DL Matt Stiverson, Monticello â€” Unknown.

DL Ryan Vredenburgh, Oakwood â€” Lives in rural Oakwood. He is the owner of Moonshine Mafia Motorsports.

LB Matt Brombaugh, Centennial â€” Lives in Harrisburg. He is an account manager at Koerner Distributor, Inc. in Harrisburg.

LB Josh Cavanaugh, Monticello â€” Lives in Monticello.

LB Quinn Huber, Unity â€” Lives in Champaign.

LB Mark Monahan, Arcola â€” Lives in South Bend, Ind. He is a doctor specializing in emergency medicine with Emergency Physicians Inc. in South Bend.

LB Andy Molck, Paxton-Buckley-Loda â€” Lives in Rockwall, Texas. He is a teacher and assistant football coach at Rockwall High School.

DB Gale Clark, Mahomet-Seymour â€” Lives in Elkhart. He is a social studies teacher at Mount Pulaski High School.

DB Chris Ellis, Atwood-Hammond â€” Lives in Chicago. He is the president and CEO of Bastion Trading, LLC in Chicago.

DB G.R. Fiklin, Urbana â€” Unknown.

P Ryan Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning â€” Lives in Danville. He is a retail sales representative for Kelloggâ€™s and the boysâ€™ soccer coach at Bismarck-Henning.