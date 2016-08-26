2016 prep football preview: Big 12

Centennial Chargers

View from the press box: The Chargers bring back plenty at the skill positions, including quarterback Chris Comet (6-0, 195), receivers Trey Simpson (6-0, 185) and Jaden Roberts-Thomas (6-4, 200) and running back Tyreace James (6-0, 192), who broke his thumb midway through last season. Ball State commit Jordan Williams (6-4, 233) returns at defensive end. The offensive line may be an issue, with Chris Monroe (6-4, 255) the only returning starter.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 16 against Central. With both teams coming off of back-to-back playoff berths, the rivalry could build into something even bigger. The crowd at the Central-Centennial matchup last year didn’t rival the packed houses at both boys’ basketball games, but with the momentum each program has built this year could very well be different.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Lekevie Johnson. The preacher and Unit 4 homeless liaison took over as coach last season with only a few years of assistant coaching experience, but he led Centennial to a playoff spot for the second year in a row and finished with a 5-5 record in his debut season.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: Comet turns into a star throwing to two receivers with varsity experience and the offensive line matures quickly. Williams will be a force off the outside of the defensive line, and he’ll also play a role as a slot receiver on offense. Centennial showed it was a long way away with a 41-0 postseason loss at Lincoln-Way North last season, but the program hopes to take another step this year.

Champaign Central Maroons

View from the press box: Most of Central’s top skill players return from what was possibly the best season in school history. Division I recruit Jake Beesley (6-3, 190) will line up at receiver and safety, and starting quarterback Walker Stillman (5-11, 170) also returns to deliver him the ball. Running back Josh Parker (5-10, 190) was electric last season, gaining 1,421 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns, and without fellow All-Area running backs Brad Dee and Matt Brown, both of whom graduated, Parker will likely rack up much more yardage this season. The 6-3, 225-pound Matthew Sharick, another D-I recruit, will play tight end.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 2 against Danville. The Maroons’ game against Centennial is technically a road game, but their game against the Vikings should be just as difficult.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Nate Albaugh. In just three years, Albaugh turned around a program that had missed the playoffs the previous four seasons. After the Maroons doubled their win total in Albaugh’s second year, finishing 6-4, they once again took a huge leap in 2015, finishing 11-2 and making the Class 5A semifinals.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The Maroons continue the trajectory of Albaugh’s first three seasons in charge.

Danville Vikings

View from the press box: Danville finished 3-6 last season, but that doesn’t tell the full story of last year’s team. The Vikings lost five games by a touchdown or less, which came against teams that averaged 8.2 wins. Their other loss, to 2-7 Bloomington, came with several top players out. The Vikings return virtually their entire offense and seven defensive starters and should strike fear into the hearts of even the top Big 12 teams.

Best home crowd will be: Oct. 14 against Normal Community. At the very least, Danville’s playoff hopes should still be alive when they take on one of the conference’s elite programs. A win would show the Vikings are a threat to make a deep run when the postseason arrives.

The pregame pep talk is delivered by: B.J. Luke, the same guy who guided them to back-to-back Class 6A semifinal appearances in 2009 and 2010. The Vikings qualified for the playoffs six years in a row before missing out the last four.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: Last year’s young roster makes good on its potential. A run in Class 6A will be challenging, but certainly not impossible for this team.

Urbana Tigers

View from the press box: While the roster isn’t incredibly different from a team that finished 1-8 last year, the Tigers have a different feel. Versatile playmaker Jaimin Carter returns as the team’s positive vocal leader along with running back Arnold Fox, lineman Brandon R. Smith and tight end/linebacker Jamon Carter-Grady.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 2 against Centennial. This could be the Tigers’ best shot at an upset during the first seven weeks of the season, when they play six teams that made the playoffs last season.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Nathan Watson. Watson took on a project seven years ago when he took over a program that went 1-8 in each of the previous four seasons. Watson and the Tigers haven’t been able to regain the magic of their 9-2 season in 2012.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: New quarterback Tyler Kyburz and Carter can somehow lead this team to unprecedented heights. A brutal schedule stands in their way of a playoff berth. Simply to be in playoff contention when the Tigers host Bradley-Bourbonnais Week 7 would be an accomplishment. Over the first seven weeks of the season, they play six teams who qualified for the playoffs last year, and that excludes a much-improved Danville team.