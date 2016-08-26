2016 prep football preview: Corn Belt

Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs

View from the press box: The Bulldogs are looking to start a new playoff streak after 13 consecutive postseason appearances ended last season with a 4-5 record. M-S was dealt a blow with running back Bryce Burks-Chavira (619 rushing yards, seven TDs last season) slated to miss the season with a leg injury, according to coach Keith Pogue. Running back Tristan Leever (5-9, 155) and fullback Hunter Crowley (6-0, 195) will have to pick up more of the load offensively, especially because Brooks Coetzee (6-1, 190), who threw for 666 yards last season but is a top baseball prospect in the 2018 class, will only kick and punt this season, Pogue said, in order to avoid any collision positions and stay injury-free. Defensive linemen Josh Powell (6-1, 235) and Terrance Taylor (6-2, 250) form a solid nucleus, along with Josh Johnson (6-0, 140) in the secondary, on a defense that boasts nine returning starters.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 16 against Pontiac. The two longtime Corn Belt rivals and perennial playoff teams will duke it out one last time as league foes. M-S is leaving for the Apollo Conference after this school year.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Pogue, who is entering his eighth season in charge, having accumulated an impressive 57-25 mark since assuming the top job in 2008.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: Injuries can be avoided — unlike last season, when key playmakers Tom Kenney and Coetzee went down at various stages. M-S won a Class 2A state title in 1977 and is accustomed to postseason trips, but it hasn’t made it past the second round since a 2005 trip to the 4A state semifinals.

Prairie Central Hawks

View from the press box: Prairie Central started to make some strides last season under Aaron Hilgendorf, but it’ll have to do so this season under Kirk Brandenburg. Hilgendorf left to become the coach at Watseka/St. Anne. Depth is a concern for the Hawks, who finished 4-5 last season. Brandenburg is expecting a big year from a two-way starter on both lines in Jallen Bashford. Defensive back/wide receiver Ethan Kinkade and linebacker/running back Luke Crane are two other dependable veterans Prairie Central might need to rely on.

Best home crowd will be: Oct. 7 against Bloomington Central Catholic. It’s the final home game in Fairbury for the Hawks this season, but also the end of an era, too, with it being the final Corn Belt game for Prairie Central. The Hawks will move to the Illini Prairie Conference next school year.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Brandenburg, the third Hawks coach in three seasons. He has head coaching experience, having compiled a 72-25 record in nine seasons at Hardin Calhoun from 1996 to 2004.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: Prairie Central can find an adequate replacement for Luke Sieving, who rushed for 1,433 yards in nine games last season, while also surprising a team or two.