2016 prep football preview: Okaw Valley

Monticello Sages

View from the press box: The Sages will turn to Caleb Hanson at quarterback to replace Brandon Wildman, who threw for 6,452 yards and 60 touchdowns at Monticello. The 6-foot, 190-pound Hanson isn’t a stranger to the spotlight, though, after the senior threw for 550 yards and five TDs last season when Wildman was injured. Who he throws the ball to is a question since the area’s only two wideouts to top 1,000 yards last season, Noah Freemon and Tyus Welter, have both graduated. Senior split end Isiah Florey (6-3, 220) is the likely No. 1 target for Hanson, who will have four offensive line starters back from a year ago. Linebacker Nathan Harman (6-1, 200) burst onto the scene last season with an area-best 152 tackles, and more will be expected from the junior this fall.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 17 against Unity. The Saturday night showdown in Piatt County features no love lost between the two long-time rivals, particularly with Unity defeating the Sages 41-34 last November in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game in Monticello.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Cully Welter. The veteran coach, entering his 23rd season at the high school ranks, is only 10 wins away from reaching 200 in his career. He’s spent the past seven seasons building the Sages back into a perennial power, with last year’s team reaching the Class 3A state quarterfinals for the first time in his tenure.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The Sages continue to have that consistent postseason presence under Welter. Hanson has the moxie and skill set to successfully guide the Sages’ offense, while Harman is a beast defensively. Playing in the loaded Okaw will help the Sages prep for the playoffs, where Monticello has won at least one postseason game each of the last five seasons.

Rantoul Eagles

View from the press box: Experience is not necessarily a strong suit for the Eagles. That’s good or bad, depending on one’s perspective. Two starters return on offense, with senior Mason Hall (6-2, 170) set to take the reins at quarterback. Hall is expected to contribute at linebacker, too, where he compiled 61 tackles last season, along with junior Taveous Bell (6-2, 180). Sophomore wide receiver Angelo Brown (5-11, 160) and 6-1, 186-pound sophomore defensive end Donnell Robertson comprise some of the youth the Eagles hope develops early.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 23 against St. Thomas More. The Eagles are 1-3 all-time against the nearby Sabers, pulling out the lone triumph against STM with a 37-21 win in 2014 — the only Okaw victory in two seasons for Rantoul — and narrowly losing 14-13 last year in Champaign.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Ira Jefferson. The fourth-year coach of the Eagles is trying to get a program that has gone 7-47 this decade, including 2-25 in his tenure, back on solid footing. Easier said than done, but Jefferson has coaching experience prior to his stint at Rantoul. The former coach at Champaign Central, Kankakee and West Aurora has taken three teams in his career to the playoffs.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: There’s a continuation of the strong start from last season, which featured a season-opening win against Charleston. And stays that way for the next eight weeks. Rantoul has never played for a state title, and for a program that hasn’t appeared in the playoffs since 2005, getting back in the playoff conversation come early October would be a start in the right direction.

St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans

View from the press box: Gone are skill position standouts like quarterback Eli Oltean, running back Ty Brown and wide receiver/defensive back Jake Pence, among others. But the Spartans return three starters on the offensive line in seniors Brant Hoveln (5-10, 185), Grant Harper (6-0, 195) and Evan Hawkins (5-9, 175). Senior Marty Wright (6-2, 175) is expected to start at quarterback, with senior tight end Brandon Dable (6-3, 190) a big target he can look for. Senior Jack Fritz (6-0, 190) has some experience at running back (45 carries for 276 yards last season), along with 5-10, 175-pound junior Jason Bowman (283 rushing yards), while fellow senior Griffin Meeker (5-11, 185) is expected to contribute significantly at fullback (231 rushing yards) and at linebacker (57 tackles).

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 24 against Monticello. Another Saturday game for the Spartans — the second of three this season — but the only one on SJ-O’s home field in a game that could have big implications on the Okaw title chase.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Shawn Skinner. The first-year coach is no stranger to the Spartans’ storied tradition. He played on the 1989 team that placed second in state in Class 2A and served as an assistant coach the last four seasons under legendary Dick Duval, who retired once the 2015 season ended with a 251-75 career mark. Skinner previously worked for 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Westville, including in 2006 and 2007 when the Tigers placed second in state in 2A.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The high standard remains the standard, despite Duval no longer pacing the SJ-O sidelines. The program hasn’t missed out on the playoffs since 1990 and has won at least since 10 games each season since the current senior class entered SJ-O, playing for a 3A state title in 2013.

St. Thomas More Sabers

View from the press box: The current group of Sabers have taken their lumps the last two seasons, posting a combined 3-15 record. That outlook may change this season with multiple veterans back on both offense and defense. Senior DJ Lee leads the way. The STM quarterback is one of the top athletes in the league and one opposing coaches will keep their eye on after throwing for 992 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions and rushing for 522 yards and four touchdowns last season. Receiver Mike Lamb (28 catches for 414 yards, four TDs in 2015) returns for his senior season, along with fellow wideout Clavin Davis (15 catches for 313 yards, three TDs). Linebacker should be a strength with senior Jacob Richard (104 tackles) and juniors Brayden Roeder (96 tackles) and Bryce Roeder (87) anchoring the defense, while Lee and senior Andrew Mammen (61 tackles) guide the secondary.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 16 against St. Joseph-Ogden. The two rivals are familiar with one another, stemming from their days together in the Sangamon Valley Conference. The Sabers have lost the last four meetings between the two foes, with the last victory in the series happening in 2011.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Dan Hennessey. The program’s only coach since the school’s inception, he has accumulated a 63-74 record during his time with the Sabers, including a program-best 10 wins during the 2009 season, the third of seven straight playoff appearances by STM.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The Sabers can get off to an unbeaten start in nonconference play — a realistic possibility — and carry that into league action. Winnable games are on the schedule for STM, a program that hasn’t seen the postseason since 2013 and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010 but would love nothing more than to captivate Champaign well into November.

Unity Rockets

View from the press box: Expectations are high — no surprise there — for the Rockets, who are fresh off a Class 3A state title game appearance. That confidence is bolstered by quarterback Steven Migut. The athletic junior threw for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,059 yards and 21 touchdowns a season ago. He’ll throw to a young group of wideouts, led by senior Derek Stevens. Look for Toby Traxler to fill the void in the backfield created by Chandler Cousins’ graduation. Traxler will anchor the defense at his linebacker spot, where he corralled 122 tackles a year ago. He is one of eight starters returning on a defense that features other veterans like defensive lineman Sam Thorson (53 tackles) and defensive back Cody Montgomery (97 tackles)

Best home crowd will be: Oct. 15 against St. Joseph-Ogden. Get to Hicks Field early. Way early. The final conference game for both teams, who move to the Illini Prairie Conference next season along with Monticello, Rantoul and St. Thomas More, will feature a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state semifinal game the Rockets won. It might serve again as a playoff preview if both programs experience success their respective fan bases have come to expect.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Scott Hamilton. The dean of the Okaw coaches is entering his 23rd season in charge of the Rockets. He carries a 213-52 record and has never led Unity to a losing season.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: Migut keeps playing at a high level like he did for much of 2015, while the defense remains stout against some high-powered offenses. Three of Unity’s five state title game appearances in program history have happened in Champaign. Deep postseason runs are the norm, not the exception.