2016 prep football preview: Sangamon Valley

Iroquois West

View from the press box: If the old adage of football being won in the trenches is true, the Raiders will benefit from returning three starting offensive linemen and two from the defensive front. Senior lineman Sam Andrade could anchor both. Also count on bigger roles for seniors Markese Gaytan, Jacob Connor and Corey Schunke behind the big boys up front.

Best home crowd will be: Sept. 23 against Westville. That game, and the one a week later against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, could see the Raiders play the role of spoiler. Picking up wins against possible playoff teams would be a jolt in the arm for Iroquois West.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Fourth-year coach Matt Wasilewski, who has led Iroquois West to three consecutive 2-7 seasons. One of those wins each year has come in the regular-season finale against Watseka.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The Raiders are able to clear some particularly big hurdles. Iroquois West is the smallest school in the SVC, has depth issues after graduating a large senior class and plays one opponent — Oakwood — that can’t claim to be bigger. And that’s by a single student.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers

View from the press box: Don’t be surprised if the Panthers prioritize their passing game, at least early in the season. They return not only their quarterback in 5-8, 150-pound Dalton Coplea (1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns) but also his top two targets in Andrew Zenner (6-4, 205) and Cole Eshleman (5-9, 150). Those two combined for 698 yards and eight touchdowns.

Best home crowd will be: Tonight against Ford County rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The Panthers came out on the wrong side of a 51-0 shutout a year ago — their lone loss in the regular season — and it’s not a stretch to think their veteran players remember.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Jeff Graham, who had PBL back in the playoffs in his second stint as head coach, just like he did in his first go-around. Last year’s 9-2 season was the best since the 1998 team won 10 games. Graham is invested in the success of the program as a 1989 Paxton High School grad.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The Panthers figure out a running game to go with their passing attack. Matt Poll and Paul Bigham combined for 1,806 yards a year ago, and both graduated. Coplea can get things done with his arm, but a balanced offense is a better recipe for success.

Watseka/St. Anne Warriors

View from the press box: A new co-op with St. Anne adds a little more depth to the Warriors’ roster, which returns six offensive and seven defensive starters. Senior Hunter Lee (6-2, 175) and junior Brendan Fletcher (6-1, 170) count for both sides along with offensive/defensive lineman Matthew Stichnoth (6-0, 215). Either Lee or Fletcher likely will replace graduated quarterback Cole Davenport. The other will catch the passes.

Best home crowd will be: Saturday against Bismarck-Henning. The Saturday night season opener could be a real draw, with fans (including some St. Anne faithful) interested in the new co-op and new coach Aaron Hilgendorf.

Pregame pep talk is delivered by: Hilgendorf, who isn’t unfamiliar with his new league. The former Warriors assistant returns to the SVC after coaching Prairie Central to a 4-5 record in his lone season in the Corn Belt last fall.

The school song plays at Memorial Stadium if: The additions from St. Anne jell with their new teammates and players adjust to any position switches.