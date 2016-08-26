Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 26, 2016 83 Today's Paper

2016 prep football preview: Where are they now?
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

2016 prep football preview: Where are they now?

Fri, 08/26/2016 - 7:00am | Troy Gentle

Catching up with area kids in college, courtesy contributor Troy Gentle:

NAME    COLLEGE    HIGH SCHOOL    POS.    YR.
Harold Adams III    Carthage    Urbana    DT    Fr.
Logan Anderson    Eureka    Iroquois West    LB    Jr.
Jordan Anderson    Knox    Paxton-Buckley-Loda    FB/TE    So.
Josh Bagger    Butler    Champ. Central    K/P    RS-Fr.
Montrez Bailey    Ill. Benedictine    Centennial    OL/DL    Fr.
Alec Ballinger    Millikin    Sullivan/OV    WR    Fr.
Matt Barnes    Monmouth    Ridgeview    LB    Sr.
Clay Becker    Wisc.-Platteville    Monticello    LB    So.
Ian Belyea    Augustana    Mahomet-Seymour    OL    So.
Addison Bounds    EIU    Prairie Central    WR    RS-Jr.
Chris Branson    Ill. Benedictine    Unity    DB    So.
Matt Brown    Millikin    Champ. Central    LB    Fr.
Moaso Bumba    Carthage    Urbana    S    So.
Jacob Burton    McKendree    Monticello    WR    Fr.
Hans Carmien    SIU    Fisher    FB    Jr.
Aaron Carter    Ill. Wesleyan    Fisher    RB    Fr.
Luke Clapp    Franklin    Tri-County    DB    Sr.
James Cobbs III    Carthage    Urbana    WR    Jr.
Chandler Cousins    Indianapolis    Unity    RB    Fr.
Sam Dailey    Eureka    Tuscola    DL    Sr.
Ian Davis    Elmhurst    Champ. Central    LB    Fr.
Kendrick Davis    Eureka    Danville    DL    Fr.
Bradley Dee    Georgia PSA    Champ. Central    RB     Fr.
Daulton Depatis    Olivet Nazarene    Watseka    DB    Sr.
Justin Deters    Ill. Benedictine    Unity    TE    Jr.
Spenser Eversole    EIU    Villa Grove/Heritage    LB    Fr.
Colton Fauver    Eureka    Salt Fork    DB    So.
Wyatt Fishel    Truman State    Arcola     S    Fr.
Cedrick Fry    Carthage    Urbana    DT    So.
Zach Gadbury    St. Ambrose    Unity    OL    Fr.
Ryan Grizzard    DePauw    Centennial    WR    Jr.
Thomas Hardesty    Illinois College    Blue Ridge    WR    Fr.
Malik Harris    Carthage    Urbana    WR    Fr.
Matt Hartke    Eureka    Prairie Central    RB    So.
Phillip Hassell    R. Morris Chicago    Centennial    DB     Jr.
Julian Hess    EIU    Centennial    DB    Fr.
Corbin Hesterberg    Olivet Nazarene    St. Joseph-Ogden    DL    Jr.
Felix Imbanga    St. Xavier    Urbana    LB    Fr.
Dalton James    Knox    Villa Grove/Heritage    WR    So.
Josh Johnson    Millikin    Oakwood    RB    Fr.
Micah Johnson    Findlay    Unity    WR    So.
Jaleen Jones    Minnesota-Duluth    Urbana    RB    Fr.
Taylor Jones    North Central    Prairie Central    DL    Fr..
Michael Lafenhagen    St. Xavier    Unity    LB    Sr.
Jordan Lamb    Eureka    Salt Fork    DL    So.
Jerrod Lantis    Millikin    Rantoul    OL    Fr.
Cameron Lee    Illinois State    Oakwood/A-P    OL    Sr.
Steven Lee    Coffeyville CC (Kan.)    Centennial    WR    Fr.
Austin Maltbia    Univ. of Chicago    Centennial    RB    So.
Cameron Mammen    Millikin    Urbana    WR    Jr.
Michael Manard    Eureka    Champ. Central    WR    Jr.
Michael Martin    Illinois    Centennial    LS    Sr.
Austin McCarty    Eureka    Oakwood    LB    Fr.
Nick Meunier    Army    GCMS    RB    Fr.
Riley Miller    Illinois College    Iroquois West    DB    Fr.
Kyle Moody    Ill. Wesleyan    Prairie Central    WR    Sr.
Mitch Negangard    St. Ambrose    Unity    LB    Sr.
Eli Oltean    Murray State    St. Joseph-Ogden    QB    Fr.
Jelani Porter    Millikin    Champ. Central    WR    Fr.
Tyler Price    Knox    Villa Grove/Heritage    DB    So.
Drayton Purvis    Eureka    Fisher    WR    Fr.
Ross Royal    Eureka    GCMS    DB    Jr.
Alex Renehan    Illinois College    Iroquois West    DL    So.
Boyd Roberts    St. Ambrose    Mahomet-Seymour    LB    So.
Jake Rogers    North Central    Milford/CP    DB    So.
Kyree Sago    Carthage    Centennial    WR    So.
Logan Schippert    Illinois College    Watseka    OL    Sr.
Stephen Scott    Millikin    PBL    LB    Fr.
Trent Sherfield    Vanderbilt    Danville    WR    Jr.
Luke Sieving    Ill. Wesleyan    Prairie Central    RB    Fr.
Jake Stevenson    McKendree    PBL    OL    Fr.
Jamir Stovall    R. Morris Chicago    Champ. Central    WR    Sr.
Chase Swinford    Olivet Nazarene    Bismarck-Henning    OL    Jr.
Josh Wallick    St. Xavier    Fisher    DL    Jr.
Dustin Walls    McKendree    Centennial    WR    Jr.
Andy Webb    Illinois College    ALAH    WR    Sr.
Tanner White    Illinois College    Clinton    QB    Fr.
Taylor White    St. Ambrose    Unity    LB    So.
Trestin White    MacMurray    Rantoul    OL    Fr.
Brandon Wildman    McKendree    Monticello    QB    Fr.
Jordan Williams    Millikin    Champ. Central    LB    Fr.
Trent Wooten    Knox    Paxton-Buckley-Loda    LB    Jr.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments