2016 prep football preview: Where are they now?

Catching up with area kids in college, courtesy contributor Troy Gentle:

NAME COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL POS. YR.

Harold Adams III Carthage Urbana DT Fr.

Logan Anderson Eureka Iroquois West LB Jr.

Jordan Anderson Knox Paxton-Buckley-Loda FB/TE So.

Josh Bagger Butler Champ. Central K/P RS-Fr.

Montrez Bailey Ill. Benedictine Centennial OL/DL Fr.

Alec Ballinger Millikin Sullivan/OV WR Fr.

Matt Barnes Monmouth Ridgeview LB Sr.

Clay Becker Wisc.-Platteville Monticello LB So.

Ian Belyea Augustana Mahomet-Seymour OL So.

Addison Bounds EIU Prairie Central WR RS-Jr.

Chris Branson Ill. Benedictine Unity DB So.

Matt Brown Millikin Champ. Central LB Fr.

Moaso Bumba Carthage Urbana S So.

Jacob Burton McKendree Monticello WR Fr.

Hans Carmien SIU Fisher FB Jr.

Aaron Carter Ill. Wesleyan Fisher RB Fr.

Luke Clapp Franklin Tri-County DB Sr.

James Cobbs III Carthage Urbana WR Jr.

Chandler Cousins Indianapolis Unity RB Fr.

Sam Dailey Eureka Tuscola DL Sr.

Ian Davis Elmhurst Champ. Central LB Fr.

Kendrick Davis Eureka Danville DL Fr.

Bradley Dee Georgia PSA Champ. Central RB Fr.

Daulton Depatis Olivet Nazarene Watseka DB Sr.

Justin Deters Ill. Benedictine Unity TE Jr.

Spenser Eversole EIU Villa Grove/Heritage LB Fr.

Colton Fauver Eureka Salt Fork DB So.

Wyatt Fishel Truman State Arcola S Fr.

Cedrick Fry Carthage Urbana DT So.

Zach Gadbury St. Ambrose Unity OL Fr.

Ryan Grizzard DePauw Centennial WR Jr.

Thomas Hardesty Illinois College Blue Ridge WR Fr.

Malik Harris Carthage Urbana WR Fr.

Matt Hartke Eureka Prairie Central RB So.

Phillip Hassell R. Morris Chicago Centennial DB Jr.

Julian Hess EIU Centennial DB Fr.

Corbin Hesterberg Olivet Nazarene St. Joseph-Ogden DL Jr.

Felix Imbanga St. Xavier Urbana LB Fr.

Dalton James Knox Villa Grove/Heritage WR So.

Josh Johnson Millikin Oakwood RB Fr.

Micah Johnson Findlay Unity WR So.

Jaleen Jones Minnesota-Duluth Urbana RB Fr.

Taylor Jones North Central Prairie Central DL Fr..

Michael Lafenhagen St. Xavier Unity LB Sr.

Jordan Lamb Eureka Salt Fork DL So.

Jerrod Lantis Millikin Rantoul OL Fr.

Cameron Lee Illinois State Oakwood/A-P OL Sr.

Steven Lee Coffeyville CC (Kan.) Centennial WR Fr.

Austin Maltbia Univ. of Chicago Centennial RB So.

Cameron Mammen Millikin Urbana WR Jr.

Michael Manard Eureka Champ. Central WR Jr.

Michael Martin Illinois Centennial LS Sr.

Austin McCarty Eureka Oakwood LB Fr.

Nick Meunier Army GCMS RB Fr.

Riley Miller Illinois College Iroquois West DB Fr.

Kyle Moody Ill. Wesleyan Prairie Central WR Sr.

Mitch Negangard St. Ambrose Unity LB Sr.

Eli Oltean Murray State St. Joseph-Ogden QB Fr.

Jelani Porter Millikin Champ. Central WR Fr.

Tyler Price Knox Villa Grove/Heritage DB So.

Drayton Purvis Eureka Fisher WR Fr.

Ross Royal Eureka GCMS DB Jr.

Alex Renehan Illinois College Iroquois West DL So.

Boyd Roberts St. Ambrose Mahomet-Seymour LB So.

Jake Rogers North Central Milford/CP DB So.

Kyree Sago Carthage Centennial WR So.

Logan Schippert Illinois College Watseka OL Sr.

Stephen Scott Millikin PBL LB Fr.

Trent Sherfield Vanderbilt Danville WR Jr.

Luke Sieving Ill. Wesleyan Prairie Central RB Fr.

Jake Stevenson McKendree PBL OL Fr.

Jamir Stovall R. Morris Chicago Champ. Central WR Sr.

Chase Swinford Olivet Nazarene Bismarck-Henning OL Jr.

Josh Wallick St. Xavier Fisher DL Jr.

Dustin Walls McKendree Centennial WR Jr.

Andy Webb Illinois College ALAH WR Sr.

Tanner White Illinois College Clinton QB Fr.

Taylor White St. Ambrose Unity LB So.

Trestin White MacMurray Rantoul OL Fr.

Brandon Wildman McKendree Monticello QB Fr.

Jordan Williams Millikin Champ. Central LB Fr.

Trent Wooten Knox Paxton-Buckley-Loda LB Jr.