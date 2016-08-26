Balance key for Maroons in rout

PEORIA — Champaign Central provided its own early stumbling block, with a penalty stopping its first drive Friday night at Peoria Richwoods.

There’s wasn’t much stopping the Maroons after that. Josh Parker rushed 21 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns, and Central put up 434 yards of total offense en route to a 42-0 season-opening shutout.

Central quarterback Walker Stillman was 6 for 9 for 129 yards and connected on two touchdown passes, while Devin Edwards rushed for his first career varsity touchdown.

“We’re not world beaters,” Central coach Nate Albaugh said. “The only way for us to continue to score is to keep people honest. We have good athletes everywhere, and, of course, we’re going to spread it out and that’s to keep people honest.”

Marshall Thompson (six tackles) and Dylan Gunn (2 1/2 sacks) led the Central defense.

“Defensively, our kids are just really hard-nosed,” Albaugh said. “I said that the second I got to Champaign.”