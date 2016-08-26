Chargers stumble in opener

CHAMPAIGN — Utter domination wasn’t Centennial’s only downfall in Friday’s season-opening 34-0 loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Rather, the Chargers couldn’t help themselves against a team that made the Class 7A state semifinals last season.

Four times Centennial had the ball inside the Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-yard line. But within their first nine possessions, the Chargers lost two fumbles, passed for an interception once, turned the ball over on downs three times and punted three more times, with all three long snaps sailing over the punter’s head.

“We were hanging,” Centennial coach Lekevie Johnson said. “We were playing with them. But we made too many mistakes. We knew what was coming. But guess what? We’ve got to tackle well. We made too many (darn) mistakes.”

The Boilermakers’ debutante quarterback, junior Morion Burtis Jr., also had plenty to do with the blowout.

Centennial couldn’t contain Burtis, who rushed for 117 yards in the first half — more than Centennial’s entire team. Burtis scored the first touchdown with 10:21 remaining in the second quarter before setting up the other with a 22-yard run less than four minutes later.

The Chargers looked as if they’d reduce the deficit in the ensuing minutes after Trey Simpson caught a 36-yard pass from quarterback Chris Comet. But running back Gavin Goddard fumbled on first down at the Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.

Three plays later, Micah Brown intercepted a pass in Boilermakers territory, but he fumbled the ball on the play.

Against the No. 6 team in Class 7A, Centennial had only a few more deep drives the rest of the way.

“We knew this was a good football team coming in,” Johnson said. “But guess what? We were playing with them. We can’t make the mistakes we made and expect to be a good football team. We can’t beat anybody with these mistakes.”

On the first play after Centennial’s second fumbled long snap, Burtis ran for a 32 yard touchdown, then fellow quarterback Austin Piwoni ran for a three-yard touchdown with 2:52 left.

Elijah Jackson polished of the win for the Boilermakers when he returned an interception for a touchdown with 22.3 seconds left Tyreace James ran for 83 yards on 17 carries and Chris Comet passed for 12 yards on 11-of-19 accuracy with an interception

The Chargers will have an opportunity to bounce back net Friday against Urbana.