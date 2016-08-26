Ford County rivalry game postponed

PAXTON — For the fourth time in three years, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team will have to play a regular-season game on a Saturday.

The Panthers’ season-opening home game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley was postponed Friday due to lightning. The Ford County rivalry game will begin at 6 p.m. today.

“Mother Nature was a third party here,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “You have to follow the IHSA rules, and it got to a point where they had to make that decision of whether it was going to be too late or not.”

Most recently, PBL’s Week 4 game against Watseka last season was finished on a Saturday due to lightning. GCMS’ game that week against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland was suspended as well.

“Obviously, we would rather play on Friday, but unfortunately that’s just what happens,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said.

The decision to postpone Friday’s game was made at about 8 p.m.

“We were willing to stay, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to clear up,” Allen said. "The decision was made, and we have to respect that decision and go home and come back (today).”