2016 prep football: Week 1 wrap

St. Thomas More 22

Olympia 0

STANFORD — The visiting Sabers scored all 22 of their points in a dominating second quarter and used a superb defense to record the shutout and post a nonconference win. DJ Lee accounted for a large chunk of the Sabers’ offense, with the quarterback rushing for 110 yards on 12 carries, including an 89-yard touchdown run, while completing 5 of 16 passes for 75 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to Mike Lamb.Lamb and Brayden Roeder, who chipped in 45 rushing yards on 12 carries, each contributed a sack as the STM defense only yielded 63 yards of total offense to Olympia.



Monticello 47

Nokomis 7

NOKOMIS — The visiting Sages scored on the game’s first play with Caleb Hanson connecting with Isiah Florey on a 50-yard touchdown pass and the rout was on. Hanson added a 52-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter, with Nate Graham hauling in a 48-yard touchdown reception to help Monticello’s cause.



Tuscola 61

Fisher 6

TUSCOLA — The host Warriors rolled to a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never let up in a nonconference triumph.

Kaleb Williams rushed for a team-high 86 yards on six carries and tallied two rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 32 yards, completing 3 of 4 passes.

Luke Sluder contributed with 67 rushing yards on 16 carries and went 3 of 8 for 39 passing yards while Blake Morgan scored on a 31-yard blocked punt return in the fourth quarter after Tuscola went into halftime ahead 54-0. Zach Kibler led Tuscola with two catches for 45 yards.

Jaden Jones-Watkins scored the lone touchdown for the Bunnies when he ran a kickoff back 90 yards in the third quarter.



Clinton 40

Villa Grove/Heritage 22

CLINTON — The host Maroons relied on a strong second half to pull off the nonconference win and spoil new Villa Grove/Heritage coach Joe Stokowski’s debut with the Blue Devils.

Clinton quarterback Noah Griffin completed 5 of 10 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, but inflicted more damage on the ground with 144 rushing yards on 17 carries. Dalton Whitted caught two passes for 38 yards, both of which resulted in touchdowns, and his 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown started the third quarter and trimmed Clinton’s deficit to 16-14.

A 55-yard interception return for a touchdown by Canaan Isaac less than a minute later gave Clinton a 20-16 lead, a lead the Maroons would not relinquish.



Westville 54

Oblong 13

OBLONG — The visiting Tigers jumped out to a 29-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, thanks in part to two touchdown runs by Ladavion Severado and didn’t let Oblong back into the game after building a 35-0 lead at halftime.



ALAH 24

Tri-County 19

OAKLAND — The visiting Knights pulled out a late nonconference win. Will Cohan passed for 63 yards and added 45 rushing yards while Marcus Vanausdoll rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns while finishing up with 37 receiving yards. Adam Day led the ALAH defense with 10 tackles. Tri-County running back Dalton Skiles gained a game-high 165 yards on 39 carries and ended up with three touchdowns. Dylan Campbell threw for 75 yards for the Titans.



Argenta Oreana 58

Meridian 14

MACON — The combination of Makhai Stanley and Brody Ulrey powered the visiting Bombers to a nonconference victory.

Stanley rushed for 245 yards on only 11 carries, with five of those rushes resulting in touchdowns on runs of 61, 65, 27, 25 and 27 yards. He added a sixth touchdown when he caught a 12-yard pass from Ulrey near the end of the first half to put the Bombers up 52-6. Ulrey completed 11 of 15 passes for 178 yards as Pierce Bradford hauled in five receptions for 136 yards.



Sullivan/Okaw Valley 42

South Fork 0

SULLIVAN — Brett Tuttle threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while adding 100 rushing yards in helping carry the Redskins to a home nonconference win.



Clifton Central 34

Prairie Central 30

FAIRBURY — Despite 195 passing yards from Billy Printz, the Hawks couldn’t prevail in a nonconference home loss.



Oakwood 12

Iroquois West 8

FITHIAN — The Comets held off the visiting Raiders to give new Oakwood coach Wade DeVries a win in his first game at Oakwood. The Comets led 6-0 at halftime and added a touchdown in the third quarter before the Raiders cut it to 12-8 early in the fourth quarter. Skylar Bolton and Gavin Jarling formed a potent rushing duo, with Bolton compiling 166 rushing yards on 29 carries and one touchdown, while Jarling added 72 rushing yards on 13 carries. Chase Vinson went 2 of 4 for 38 yards and a touchdown, with Austin Urso making both receptions for the Comets.



Danville 35

Kankakee 14

DANVILLE — Three of Danville’s first four possessions ended with the ball back in Kankakee’s hands following a turnover. The Vikings trailed just 14-7 at halftime, though, and locked down defensively while taking care of the ball better after the break in their season-opening win.

“The defense rose up and played really well for us,” Danville coach B.J. Luke said. “Kankakee’s a very athletic squad and really kind of moved the ball on us in the first half, but we eventually made stops.”

Luke was most pleased with the pressure his defense got in the Kankakee backfield, as Kolby Mayfield and Julian Pearl pressured the quarterback. With the Danville defense locked in, the Vikings offense got into gear in the second half.

Quentin Smith threw for a pair of touchdowns, and Justin Daubaris added another rushing touchdown to his first half score.



Martinsville 34

HASAAP 30

DANVILLE — The Cornjerkers fell behind 28-6 late in the third quarter only to rally and take a 30-28 lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter before suffering a close home loss.



Milford/Cissna Park 30

Walther Christian 0

MILFORD — The host Bearcats cruised to a nonconference victory behind sterling rushing efforts from Dakota Stevens, Chaz Reetz and Dalton Morgan.

Stevens compiled 119 rushing yards on five carries and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 83 yards for a touchdown to put M/CP ahead 23-0.

Reetz complemented Stevens with 99 rushing yards on 23 carries while Morgan added 37 rushing yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns..

Mt. Zion 25

Mahomet-Seymour 0

MAHOMET — For the third successive year, Mahomet-Seymour opened the season with a loss. For just the second time in the past 21 years, the Bulldogs didn’t score in the first game.

“We need to figure out who our playmaker is on offense,” M-S coach Keith Pogue said. “We have to be a lot more physical and do a better job sustaining blocks.”

Hunter Crowley led the Bulldogs with 64 yards rushing.

Defensively, M-S recovered four first-half fumbles. Colton Grove forced one and recovered one. Grove and Crowley each had 10 tackles, two behind team-leader Zach Daebelliehn.

“Defense played pretty well overall,” Pogue said. “Our front six is pretty good. I think we’ll be hard to run on.”

Quarterback Connor Thomas completed 4 of 11 passes for 33 yards in his varsity debut at the position.



Charleston 14

Rantoul 6

CHARLESTON — The visiting Eagles kept it close with a good defensive showing, but could not pull off a win against Charleston for the second straight season.



LeRoy 28

Ridgeview/Lexington 3

LeROY —Three yards for the fullback, four for the back, and another three or four on the sweep. Pick up the first and repeat in no particular order. It’s nothing revolutionary or new, but it’s the LeRoy way as the Panthers picked up a nonconference victory at home against the Mustangs.

“That’s who we are ... and we have to become comfortable with that, which in and of itself is a process,” LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznik said.

Ridgeview was able to reach the 21 yard line before the drive stalled at the 24 and kicker Tommy Higgins came through with 42-yard boot to put the Mustangs up 3-0.

After a punt each from the Panthers and Mustangs, LeRoy’s Dalton Noe took a second down sweep to the right sideline for 31 yards for the score in what would be LeRoy’s longest run of the game. The Panthers took the 8-3 lead into the half.

After that it was Trevor Bulington, who finished with 105 rushing yards, with a scoring run of 1 yard in the third quarter, Noe with a plunge from 2 yards out and Bulington once again from the 1-yard line with 6:08 remaining.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming in. We’ve got a lot of guys without varsity experience, so this was big,” Zeleznik said. “In practice we preach you gotta be tough and you gotta execute. We did that.”

Jerry Nowicki

Eureka 18

Salt Fork 7

EUREKA — The visiting Storm took a brief 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter, but fell behind at haltime and could not recover in a nonconference defeat.

Salt Fork scored its lone touchdown on a 58-yard pass from Gavin Chew to Caleb Fauver. Chew finished 6 of 9 for 111 yards.



Warrensburg-Latham 28

Cerro Gordo/Bement 22

WARRENSBURG — Dalton Grohler rushed for a game-high 222 yards and two touchdowns for the visiting Broncos, who led 16-7 at halftime.



Wilmington 48

St. Joseph-Ogden 12

WILMINGTON — The visiting Spartans trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and could not manage to make a dent in that deficit the rest of the way in a nonconference loss that marked the debut of coach Shawn Skinner on the SJ-O sidelines.

Dwight Colvin paced SJ-O with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries while Marty Wright completed 6 of 11 passes for 64 yards.



St. Teresa 27

Unity 0

DECATUR — The visiting Rockets received 51 yards on 15 carries from Keaton Eckstein, but could not withstand a strong St. Teresa defense and a stout performance by St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright, one of the state’s top prospects in the 2019 class who rushed for 189 yards on 23 carries against the Rockets.

“At the end of the day, when they make three or four huge plays and we don’t, nothing good is going to happen, especially when you’re playing against somebody with a Division I running back,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said.

Quarterback Steven Migut completed 3 of 11 passes but left the game early with cramps, according to Hamilton.

“This was a great test for us,” Hamilton said. “I thought our defensive guys stayed tough and battled the whole way, but I give St. Teresa all the credit in the world.”



Normal Community 61

Urbana 0

NORMAL — The visiting Tigers fell behind in the first quarter and could not mount much offensively in dropping its Big 12 opener.

Tyler Kyburz completed 7 of 19 passes for 40 yards, but was intercepted twice. Jaimin Carter led the Tigers with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries,