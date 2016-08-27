PBL football wins rivalry game with GCMS

Video: Anthony Zilis's Helmet Stickers: Week 1 » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette It's been a long wait, but Helmet Stickers are finally back. Big running and defensive performances dominated Week One, so runners and defenders were well-represented in this week's video.

PAXTON — For the first time since 2012, Paxton-Buckley-Loda gained bragging rights over its Ford County rival as the Panthers defeated Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21-14 on Saturday.

“A win always feels good,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said. “I”m proud of our kids, the coaches and just the whole community. It’s just a total PBL effort.”

With 9:59 left in the second quarter, Dalton Coplea found Jonathan Muller on a go-ahead 57-yard touchdown pass that gave PBL a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers extended the lead to 21-7 on a 4-yard touchdown run from Corbin Snyder with 5:13 left in the third quarter. It was Snyder’s second rushing touchdown in his debut as a PBL running back.

“I just knew I had to get a couple of yards, so I did what I could to help the team out,” Snyder said.

GCMS narrowed the deficit with a 57-yard run by Jared Trantina with 3:33 left in the third.

On its ensuing possession, PBL drove to the 16-yard line, a drive that was keyed by a 37-yard pass from Coplea to Cole Eshleman, before the game was delayed due to lightning.

The contest, which was postponed Friday as a result of inclement weather, resumed after a one-hour, 10-minute delay.

“I’m just glad we got it in,” Graham said.

After the Falcons’ defense forced two red-zone stops, they got the ball with a chance to tie the game, but the GCMS offense turned the ball over on downs at its own 44 with 47.3 seconds remaining.

“We were one block away here and there. Hats off to PBL. They had a great game scheme on both sides of the ball,” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. “Our kids never folded, though. They never gave up.”

The Panthers got on the scoreboard on their first possession, as an eight-play drive was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons responded with a 10-play drive that resulted in a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Keegan Allen for the tying touchdown.