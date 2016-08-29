2016 prep football essays: Salt Fork's Caleb Fauver

Video: N-G Prep Football Top 10: Week 2 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Thanks to a season-opening shutout of Peoria Richwoods, Champaign Central takes over the top spot. Not far behind: Danville, which visits Tommy Stewart Field on Friday.

By CALEB FAUVER

Salt Fork senior

Well, ironically we have two football fields. One of the fields is at North Campus (Catlin), and the other one is at South Campus (Jamaica). First, I will talk about North Campus’ field.

I like how the field looks around the track and next to the high school. The big bleachers are always full and the fans are always into the game. The field is well-kept, and we have play clocks.

I like how our locker/weight room has a bus garage door right next to the game field. I like how it is like a minute away from my house. This is nice because when we have early-morning practice, I can sleep in more. Ever since I was little, I always wanted to play on that field because it looks so nice.

At South Campus, the field is in the middle of nowhere. That I like because you can see all of the cornfields in the background. The field is really smooth. And no one is usually on the field, so the field is never messy with divots and dirt marks. I like how all of the cars and trucks are parked next to the field. I like how the locker is so big at South Campus.

I love playing at both of the complexes. The fans are the best part about our fields. We always have a big crowd and everyone is always loud. They always stay until the end, and we always come by and shake their hands for supporting us. I also like playing at home because all of the extra burgers and hot dogs we get for free after the game.