N-G prep football top 10 (Aug. 30)

Thanks to a season-opening shutout of Peoria Richwoods, Champaign Central takes over the top spot. Not far behind: Danville, which visits Tommy Stewart Field on Friday.

A look at our updated rankings after the first week of the season, with a new team on top of the heap:



RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. WEEK 1 RESULT

1. Champaign Central 1-0 2 W 42-0 at P. Richwoods

Maroons are trying to win their fourth straight against Danville when Vikings visit Tommy Stewart Field Friday night.

2. Monticello 1-0 3 W 47-7 at Nokomis

Sages have another lengthy bus ride, hitting the road Friday to Sherrard, which lost 56-7 at home last Friday to Orion.

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-0 4 W 21-14, vs. GCMS

Last season’s 9-2 finish was helped out by a Week 2 win against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Bismarck-Henning. Panthers can repeat process against Westville on Friday.

4. Danville 1-0 5 W 35-14 vs. Kankakee

Champaign Central must watch out for Vikings quarterback Quentin Smith, who went 10 of 20 for 196 yards and three TDs in Week 1.

5. Unity 0-1 1 L 27-0 at Decatur St. Teresa

Rockets host Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) in first game at Hicks Field this season as Unity tries to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1994.

6. Westville 1-0 7 W 54-13 at Oblong

If this were college football, the Tigers’ home opener against PBL would certainly help its strength of schedule.

7. Tuscola 1-0 8 W 61-6 vs. Fisher

Warriors are showing little sign of slowing down in the post-Nick Bates era. A trip to Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage looms.

8. LeRoy 1-0 — W 28-3 vs. Ridgeview/Lexington

Panthers the only Heart of Illinois small-division team with a win. Next up is Tremont, which allowed 37 points while scoring none in Week 1.

9. Centennial 0-1 6 L 34-0 vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

Some offense has to happen Friday when the Chargers travel to Urbana. Both teams are coming off lopsided shutout losses in Week 1.

10. Clinton 1-0 — W 40-22 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage

Long trip to Reed-Custer (0-1) awaits Friday. Maroons might like their chances with the Comets having lost 11 straight games.