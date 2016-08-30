On campus: Catching up with area standouts

— Several area athletes posted big numbers for Parkland volleyball, the top-ranked NJCAA Division II team, at the Battle of the Dells season-opening tournament. Sophomores Laura Gross, from Schlarman, and Taylor Bauer, from Watseka, each set single-match career marks with 23 and 12 kills, respectively. Freshman Alivia Dew, from Centennial, also set a career high with nine kills. Sophomore Virtuous Thomas, from Champaign Central, contributed 47 digs in the five matches. Sophomore Jordan Deer, from Fisher, added 21. Sophomore setter Jaime Johnson, from Centennial, provided 90 assists, freshman Gillian Jones, from Argenta-Oreana, contributed eight blocks, and sophomore Gabby Pearl, from Blue Ridge, added six blocks.

— Senior Kara Johnson, from Centennial, was named to the all-tournament team at the Redhawks Invitational at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Johnson led Illinois-Chicago with 44 digs in three matches, including a career-high 25 in a five-set win against Louisiana Tech. UIC also defeated

host SEMO and New Orleans to take the tournament crown.

— Senior Lauren Cloyd, from Centennial, has started the first four matches as Rutgers volleyball jumped to a 3-1 start. She leads Rutgers with 22 block assists and is second in kills with 30 in 13 sets.

— Two area athletes made their season debuts for the Olivet Nazarene football team. Defensive back Daulton DePatis, from Watseka, contributed three solo and three tackle assists. Defensive lineman Corbin Hesterberg, from St. Joseph-Ogden, also made three solo and three assisted tackles for the Tigers, who lost 49-21 to Midland.

— Senior Miguel Fierro, from Urbana, scored his first goal of the season for Olivet Nazarene in its win against Marian University in the Tigers’ season opener. The goal was Fierro’s 12th career tally and 37th career point.