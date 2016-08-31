Central ready for big challenge

CHAMPAIGN — Nate Albaugh didn’t have to analyze Friday’s opponent to recognize it. After all, Danville returned nearly its entire lineup from a team that Champaign Central defeated 27-20 last year.



The Maroons coach identified one key difference, though, from this year’s Vikings roster compared to last year’s.



“Now that I’ve been around it for a long time, you know that another year bigger and stronger is a very big deal,” Albaugh said. “So you take a whole squad of guys that are another year stronger and bigger and faster under a good coaching staff, it doesn’t get better than that. We’re going to have our hands full. They were loaded last year, and they’re only better now.”



Central and Danville will return to the field after decisive victories in Week 1 when they meet at Tommy Stewart Field, with the Maroons winning 42-0 at Peoria Richwoods and the Vikings beating Kankakee 35-14 at home.



But the two sides are coming off dramatically different seasons. Champaign Central only lost once in the 2015 regular season before making a run all the way to the Class 5A state semifinals. The Vikings lost six games, with five of the defeats coming by one possession.



“I think it’s a big early-season game,” Danville coach B.J. Luke said. “It’s the kind of game that you kind of wish you were playing a little bit later. Probably both teams feel the same way.



“They’re a team that’s established themselves in the last couple of years. We’re a team that’s on the rebound that’s trying to get back to where we were previously, and I think that’s what makes it kind of an exciting game.”



The Vikings possess talent and size in spades, highlighted by 6-foot-3, 348-pound tackle Justin Moultrie and 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end Julian Pearl, both of whom have garnered interest from Division I schools. The line also returns starters in Alberto Meneses (6-3, 335), Byron Grant (6-0, 272), Josiah Heidle (6-1, 221) and Marcell Simmons (5-11, 296).



“They’re gigantic (and) one of the largest teams we’ll play this year,” Albaugh said. “I know Peoria will be right with them, I know Normal Community is always very large, but Danville will be right there. They’re huge, they’re strong, and they’ll really run with you. I’ll tell you what, they really put the pressure on us on the defensive side of the ball.”



Size is a commodity the Vikings aren’t used to possessing. Even in back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2009 and 2010, Danville wasn’t as large as it is now.



“We were blessed with some skill kids and some really fine defensive football players, but they weren’t like this group,” Luke said. “This group is physical, and they’ve got some games under their belt.”



While Central began anew three years ago when Albaugh took over and steadily turned the Maroons into state title contenders, Luke feels as if he’s at a similar stage, much like when he took over the Vikings in 2005 after four consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.



“We’re on a learning curve,” Luke said. “We’re going to have to deal with winning, coming off of a win and preparing for a tough team. Whatever happens (against Champaign Central), we’re going to have to prepare for the next week because it’s a long season, and hopefully we’re growing throughout.”