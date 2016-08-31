Week 2 football storylines: Chargers, Tigers seek turnaround

URBANA — The atmosphere will be a bit different from a normal game when Centennial visits Urbana on Friday — and not just because the Marching Illini will bring their 300-plus members to the field.



In the first leg of the Twin City series, both teams are in desperate need of a win after huge Week 1 losses. The Tigers fell 61-0 to Normal Community, and Centennial lost 34-0 to Bradley-Bourbonnais.



“The only thing that cures what we have is a win, and it’s going to be a fun game,” Urbana coach Nathan Watson said. “I think it’s arguable that on the home turf this might be the most important game since the playoff game. It’s exciting. You have homecoming, Senior Night, but this is something out of the ordinary with the U of I band coming. It’s a trophy game; it’s the home opener.”



Fumbles, bad snaps and penalties killed each scoring drive for the Chargers last week for a team coming off a Class 6A playoff appearance.



“We didn’t have any games (last year) that were like (the Week 1 loss),” coach Lekevie Johnson said after the game. “We need to work on protecting the football. I talked about that early on. We’ve got to protect the football. That’s what we’ve got to work on (in advance of Friday’s game against Urbana). We can’t have penalties. We can’t have personal fouls. We’ve got to play better football.”



For each team, Friday’s game likely will be vital for playoff hopes as the Big 12 expands its schedule to eight conference games apiece. Watson’s team was already on the mend the day after the season opener.



“We’ve just got to get over our hurt feelings,” Watson said. “They were really receptive (on Saturday), and they’re ready for success. They put too much work into it not to get success out of it.”



Rantoul ready to add to its Hall



RANTOUL — Friday night’s football game at Bill Walsh Field isn’t just the home opener for Rantoul when the Eagles host Seneca.



It will double as the school’s Hall of Fame ceremony.



Three former Rantoul athletes will join the school’s exclusive group as inductees by getting recognized at halftime on Friday night.



David Council, a 1976 graduate who played football, basketball and competed in track and field, Andrew Kurtz, a 1998 graduate who excelled in cross-country and track and field, and Lena Geronimo, a 2002 graduate and three-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field, all will become part of Rantoul’s 34th annual Hall of Fame class.



“It’s very important that we continue to have this,” said Roger Quinlan, a former athletic director and coach at Rantoul who is the Hall of Fame chairman. “I know that the former athletes feel real honored.”



All three will travel a great deal to reach Rantoul, with Kurtz coming from Indianapolis, while Council lives in Aurora, Colo., and Geronimo calls Signal Hill, Calif., home now.



Council qualified for the state track and field meet three times at Rantoul, including in four events — the 100-yard dash, the triple jump, the 400 relay and 800 relay — his senior season with the Eagles.



Kurtz, who went on to run at Illinois, earned all-state honors his senior season in cross-country after he placed 22nd at the 1997 Class AA meet. In his senior year on the track, he helped Rantoul’s 3,200 relay place fifth at the 1998 Class AA state meet.



Geronimo qualified for the state track and field meet three times and earned a second-place finish at the 2000 Class AA state meet in the long jump before adding sixth-place finishes at the 2002 Class AA state meet in the long jump and 100 hurdles.



Quinlan said continuing with the Hall of Fame tradition is important at Rantoul.



“Their pictures are in the school, and students can see them every day they walk the halls,” he said. “It’s an honor to work for and achieve in the future.”



Clinton hopes for playoff return



CLINTON — Running back Alec Cooley lived in Clinton the last time the Maroons made the playoffs before last season, but he wasn’t old enough to remember. For a 5-year-old, the moment 11 years ago wasn’t significant.



But last year, the Maroons’ culture began to change.



“To make the playoffs, that was a big confidence-booster going into this year,” Cooley said.



Even last year, Clinton wasn’t sure it had made the playoffs with five wins, and the Maroons were left to sweat before finding out they were the last team to make it.



The Maroons hope to make the playoff reveal less stressful this season by winning six games to secure an automatic playoff bid. After a 40-22 win against Villa Grove/Heritage, they’re well on their way.



“We don’t really want that,” quarterback Noah Griffin said. “It was really close to not being in. ... It feels different. We feel like a team who has put out success, and we have the same expectations this year. We want to (make the playoffs) and fight for the (Central Illinois Conference) title.”



