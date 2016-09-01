Richey: Five football games to watch

High school football’s second week is upon us. Can’t decide which sideline to hit on Friday night? Staff writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights five of your best options:

Danville at Champaign Central

The Vikings’ defense held strong when the offense faltered last week against Kankakee, providing time for a comeback win. The Maroons’ defense? Well, it didn’t allow a point as Central ran roughshod over Peoria Richwoods. The defense that stops Central’s Josh Parker (199 yards, three TDs) or Danville’s Justin Daubaris (61 yards, two TDs) first might decide the winner.



Tuscola at Villa Grove/Heritage

Call it the Stan Wienke Bowl. The area coaching legend now has stops at both rival schools, although his stay in Tuscola outlasted the one with VG/H. The Blue Devils have a tall task at hand under first-year coach Joe Stokowski: find a way to slow down the Warriors. Fisher didn’t last week, as Tuscola racked up 61 points with seven different players scoring.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Westville

The Panthers and Tigers were both programs on the rise a year ago and showed it wasn’t a fluke with wins in Week 1. Contrasting styles will square off on Friday night in Vermilion County. Host Westville relies on senior running back LaDavion Severado (above) (210 yards, three TDs). PBL will air it out with senior quarterback Dalton Coplea (239 yards, one TD).



Central A&M at Argenta-Oreana

No area player put up quite a stat line like Argenta-Oreana’s Malik Stanley, who did an awful lot with just 11 touches in the Bombers’ 58-14 season-opening win against Meridian. And an awful lot was 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns (plus another receiving). Now the question is, can he repeat it against the Raiders, who knocked off defending Class 1A champ Arcola in Week 1.



Tremont at LeRoy

Last week’s runaway winner in “That game played out as expected” could easily be LeRoy. The Panthers ground out a 28-3 victory against Ridgeview/Lexington and did so behind a balanced, two-headed rushing attack. Trevor Bulington rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Noe was right behind with 97 rushing yards and two scores. Expect more of the same all season.