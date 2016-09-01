Salt Fork honors captain

SIDELL — Minutes before his team’s season opener last week at Eureka, Salt Fork football coach Brian Plotner was an emotional mess.

As is his custom, Plotner walks a few yards behind the Storm’s captains for the pregame coin toss. He did so last week, too, trailing behind as Caleb Fauver, Larry Hubbard and Fletcher Meade represented Salt Fork at midfield.

It was a familiar routine for the coach in his 15th year, but this coin toss was different. Fauver on the left and Hubbard on the right were each clutching onto a white No. 27 Storm jersey belonging to Chance Kistler, their teammate who died in June after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Chance was voted a team captain, along with the aforementioned trio, at the conclusion of last season. He was a captain last Friday night and will remain one the rest of what would have been his senior season.

“Football was secondary Friday night with what we went through as a program this summer,” Plotner said.

“That moment brought back a lot,” Plotner continued. “Just picturing Chance right there is what got to me. You feel so bad as a coach that the kid earned that spot with his peers and then he would have been walking right there with his brothers.”

The decision to carry the jersey out prior to the game was one the coaching staff and players came to together, each group thinking of different ways to honor Chance. They’ll do it again tonight as the Storm opens the home portion of its schedule against Watseka/St. Anne, though his white jersey won’t match his teammates’ black ones.

“We secured Chance’s away jersey because he was buried in his home black jersey, so we got that with permission with his family,” Plotner said. “They’ve been extremely supportive and everything throughout this tragedy.”

Chad Kistler, Chance’s father, was in the crowd during last week’s game at Eureka. He knew his son’s jersey would be walked onto the field prior to the game, but he still wasn’t prepared for the emotions he was going to experience in that moment.

“You shed some tears and you feel sad because he’s not there, but it’s also kind of heartwarming to know that he’s not forgotten,” Chad Kistler said. “It’s nice to know everybody still cares, and it means a lot that they want to include him in this season.”

It’s not all they’re doing for Chance, who was a straight-A student. Because orange is the color for leukemia awareness, every player in the program will wear an orange No. 27 decal on his helmet this season. Plotner also secured Chance’s helmet. Last week, the night before the first game, Chance’s helmet received the team’s logo decals at the same time all the other players’ decals were placed on theirs. Hubbard, one of Chance’s best friends, did the honors.

And when Salt Fork wins games, players are given award stickers to place on their helmets. Chance’s helmet will get them, too.

“If we’re fortunate enough to win games, we’re going to select a player we feel embodies Chance’s spirit and what he stood for, and we’re going to let him put on the reward stickers each week on Chance’s helmet,” Plotner said.

Fans attending Salt Fork’s home games this season also will see something else identifiable with Chance. His black Ford pickup truck, customized with orange decals — including one that reads “Built Chance Strong” on the back — will be on site in a designated parking spot.

“The kids know him from that truck,” Chad Kistler said. “They know whose truck that is.”

Also, during home games this season, toy donations will be taken in Chance’s name to be distributed at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Taking toys to the hospital is something Chance enjoyed doing during his time there to see the smiles on the faces of the children.

Plotner said Chad Kistler and Chance’s mom, Sherri Kaye Kistler, have been outstanding through these difficult months and have helped the team and community cope with the loss.

“The impression I get from them is that these kids were like their own sons because they grew up with Chance all the way from elementary school,” Plotner said.

Chad Kistler is more than appreciative of all that has been done to honor his son, but he doesn’t want it to overshadow the season for the current players.

“We don’t want this season to be about Chance. It’s about the other boys and trying to get back into their routine after losing their friend,” he said. “We’re not trying to push anything or do anything special. The moms and the other players ask about doing certain things, and we’ve left it at that. It’s more about them and trying to heal and get through things.

