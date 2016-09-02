2016 prep football: Week 2 wrap

Image Gallery: HS Football: Tuscola vs. VG/Heritage 2016 » more Villa Grove/Heritage's Cole Mohr(8) watches Tuscola's Noah Pierce(12) in a prep football game at Villa Grove on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

Centennial 48

Urbana 8

URBANA — On a night when the Marching Illini were present at McKinley Field for Urbana’s home opener, the visiting Chargers supplied plenty of entertainment, too, in Big 12 action. Quarterback Chris Comet went 11 of 18 for 139 yards and three touchdowns, with Jordan Williams (four catches for 48 yards), Trey Simpson (three receptions for 43 yards) and Tyreace James (three catches for 35 yards) each hauling in one touchdown. James complemented Comet’s strong night through the air with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns as the Chargers scored 34 unanswered points after the Tigers cut their deficit to 14-8 early in the second quarter. Urbana quarterback Tyler Kyburz completed 12 of 27 passes for 122 yards, with Alonzo Davis snagging six catches for 103 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown reception for Urbana’s first score of the season.



Argenta-Oreana 34

Central A&M 24

ARGENTA — The host Bombers received all the offense they needed in the first half to stave off Central A&M and stay unbeaten on the season. A-O took a 14-6 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brody Ulrey to Braxton Norman and never trailed again. Ulrey wound up 20 of 37 for 251 yards and three touchdowns, with Skyler Peterson rushing for a team-high 90 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown. Makhi Stanley added 51 yards on seven carries and a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Parker Haltom hauled in seven catches for 107 yards for A-O while Norman chipped in with six receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns.



ALAH 28

Palestine/Hutsonville 6

ARTHUR — The host Knights stayed undefeated thanks to a stellar defensive performance and a strong night from Marcus Vanausdoll. Vanausdoll rushed for a 67-yard touchdown, returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Will Cohan.



B-H 56

Momence 26

MOMENCE — Led by a school-record 289 rushing yards from Izaack Kitchens, who scored twice, the Blue Devils bounced back from an opening-week loss.

Caleb Lahey also had a strong game on the ground, running for 138 yards on a day when four B-H starters went down. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 22-point second quarter.

“It’s always good to get a win, and we did it with a skeleton crew,” B-H coach Mark Dodd said. “Our kids really performed, and our ground game was really impressive from the second quarter on.”



Georgetown-RF 30

South Newton 28

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown-Ridge Farm watched its lead slowly evaporate against South Newton (Ind.) in the second half, going from a 16-point edge at the break to a tie at the end of regulation. Both teams scored in overtime, but the Buffaloes managed to avoid the tough loss by converting their two-point conversion, which South Newton failed to do.



GCMS 55

Fisher 0

FISHER — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley rumbled for 369 yards and seven touchdowns and evened its record at 1-1 with a convincing Heart of Illinois Small win on the road. Jared Trantina carried the ball 13 times for 131 yards and three scores. Mitch McNutt added 11 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

“We kept kids fresh ... and we challenged them,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Jared and Mitch ran the ball extremely hard, and the offensive line opened up some big holes for them.”

The Falcons defense did its job early by giving its offense short fields. GCMS started within the Fisher 40-yard line on its first four possessions, scoring on three. Sacks by Falcons defenders Connor Wahls and Sam Baillie (who also caught a touchdown pass) put the Bunnies into holes on each of the first two offensive sets.

“Our defense is going to be our strength,” Allen said. “They put a lot of pressure on them. Fisher has a backup quarterback and a backup center, so they had some difficulties.”

For the Bunnies, Kellen May went 9 of 27 passing 176 yards, but was intercepted three times. Jaden Jones-Watkins hauled in four catches for 79 yards.

Ryan Ferguson

LeRoy 34

Tremont 6

LeROY —The host Panthers rolled to their second straight win, this one in the HOIC Small, behind a stout rushing game. Dalton Noe rushed for 138 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown while Trevor Bulington powered his way to 111 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. Adam Phillips chipped in 63 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, helping LeRoy register all 312 yards of its offense via the run game as the Panthers staked themselves to a 28-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.



Iroquois West 34

Milford/CP 8

GILMAN —Jacob Connor rushed for 111 yards on 12 carries, one of four Raiders to score a rushing touchdown, while Clayton Thorne (seven carries for 65 yards) and Markese Gaytan (60 yards on nine carries and a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown) also keyed IW.

The visiting Bearcats suffered their first loss despite 91 rushing yards on 18 carries from Chaz Reetz, which included a 66-yard touchdown run by Reetz.



Monticello 49

Sherrard 19

SHERRARD — Caleb Hanson completed 20 of 23 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns, and Monticello blew Sherrard away in the second half.

Nate Graham caught 11 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns for Monticello, which led just 21-19 at the end of a back-and-forth first half.

Nathan Harman intercepted two passes, including one that he returned for a 71-yard touchdown.



Prairie Central 39

Olympia 12

FAIRBURY — The host Hawks received a big game from quarterback Billy Printz, who threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns while adding 149 rushing yards and one touchdown in the Corn Belt win.



St. Joseph-Ogden 41

Quincy ND 20

ST. JOSEPH — It was the outcome hardly anyone outside the St. Joseph-Ogden locker room expected. But, as area fans should know, don’t underestimate the Spartans. Even when they are coming off a lopsided Week 1 loss.

The host Spartans made sure they wouldn’t start the season on a two-game losing streak with strong performances by Marty Wright, Dwight Colvin and Jack Fritz, among others, to give new coach Shawn Skinner his first win.

“We just didn’t play well (at Wilmington),” Skinner said. “We told the kids ‘We know that’s not you.’ We reduced the package a little bit on offense and the kids responded well.”

A 13-yard touchdown pass from Wright to Mason Coon and an extra point by Brandon Dable tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. The Spartans took the lead in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Colvin and never relinquished the lead.

“(Colvin) is a bundle of energy and you can just see it when he comes in the game,” Skinner said. “I think the whole team feeds off of that. He is positive every day in practice and works hard. I think you are seeing a kid who is being rewarded for the work he does every day.”

SJ-O stretched its lead to 27-7 in the third quarter thanks to a 6-yard touchdown catch by Jason Bowman and a 3-yard touchdown run by Fritz, who added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Jack has waited a long time to be the No. 1 running back and he just feeds off of Dwight’s energy,” Skinner said. “Jack made plays that were outstanding.”

Fritz finished with 110 rushing yards, and Colvin added 84.

Nora Maberry-Daniels

Salt Fork 20

Watseka/St. Anne 6

CATLIN — The Storm picked up their first win behind an opportunistic defense and a solid offensive showing sparked by Caleb Fauver. Fauver rushed for 152 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, while he also went 3 of 9 for 46 passing yards, to help carry Salt Fork on its home field. Grayson Hughes added 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Storm a 14-6 lead. Salt Fork forced the Warriors into five turnovers as Watseka suffered its first loss. Brendan Fletcher went 8 of 22 for 143 passing yards and led Watseka with 53 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run, but the Storm intercepted Fletcher three times.



Unity 48

Monmouth-Roseville 12

TOLONO — The Rockets relied on a superb performance by Bobby Barnard at quarterback to pick up their first win of the season in the home opener at Hicks Field.

Barnard completed 13 of 16 passes for 180 yards and five touchdowns, carrying Unity to a convincing nonconference win.

Jonathan Decker caught two of those passes for touchdowns as he finished with 63 receiving yards, while Derek Stevens (six catches for 51 yards, two touchdowns) and Cale Shonkwiler (four catches for 66 yards, one touchdown) also joined in on the fun.

Keaton Eckstein led Unity on the ground with 60 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown.



Dee-Mack 42

Ridgeview/Lexington 0

COLFAX — The host Mutsangs fell behind 28-0 at the end of the first quarter in their Heart of Illinois Large opener and couldn’t cut into the sizeable deficit the rest of the night, with Deer Creek-Mackinaw leading 42-0 at halftime. Josh Hardman tallied 107 rushing yards on 23 carries to pace the Mustangs.



Dwight 50

HASAAP 7

DWIGHT — The visiting Cornjerkers fell behind 14-0, but cut it to 14-7 on a touchdown by Jordan Mance and an extra point from Bailey Crose, but Dwight ran off 36 straight points to seal the nonconference win.



Limestone 14

Mahomet-Seymour 13

MAHOMET — If history repeats itself, then Mahomet-Seymour’s football team has reason for optimism.

In the previous 20 years, M-S has had just one 0-2 start to a season. The Bulldogs recovered from that winless beginning in 2009 — in Keith Pogue’s second year as head coach — to reel off seven consecutive wins.

Under ninth-year head coach Pogue, M-S finds itself in that unusual position once again as it prepares for next week’s start of Corn Belt Conference play, following a heartbreaking non-league loss to 2-0 Bartonville Limestone on Friday night before an estimated crowd of 2,500 at Frank Dutton Field.

The Bulldogs needed nine plays and 3 minutes, 53 seconds to score their first points of the season on their first possession. Hunter Crowley carried each time on an identical up-the-middle run.

“I told them (pre-game) we’d run it ‘til they stopped us, and we did,” Pogue said. “I probably should have done it more.”

The Bulldogs never trailed (although Limestone created a 7-7 tie) until the Rockets capped an 18-play drive — which consumed 11:23 — with 3:14 left in the game. Senior Michael Closen, a former soccer player in his first year of football, converted what proved to be the decisive extra point.

“We fought hard,” Pogue said. “Our effort was great. I thought we had them. We improved a lot (from Week 1) and that’s something to build on. Our defense played great. When you only give 14 points, you’ve got to win those.”

M-S held an edge in total yards, 202-174. Crowley rushed for a team-high 81 yards and quarterback Connor Thomas was 6 for 9 and passed for 103 yards.

Crowley had 19 of his game-high 25 carries in the first half. Thomas connected on a 47-yard scoring strike to Josh Johnson which lifted the Bulldogs into a 13-7 halftime lead.

Fred Kroner

Reed-Custer 56

Clinton 27

BRAIDWOOD — The visiting Maroons fell behind 29-7 early in the second quarter and could not mount a rally in a nonconference loss. Noah Griffin rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another.



Seneca 36

Rantoul 12

RANTOUL — Despite a hot start and comeback bid from the host Eagles, Seneca spoiled Rantoul’s home opener at Bill Walsh Field in nonconference play.

Trailing 20-6 coming out of the gate at halftime, Eagles quarterback Mason Hall capped off a 65-yard drive with a 3-yard rushing score to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 20-12. But two plays later, the Irish immediately regained momentum with a 57-yard touchdown run from Hunter Simon.

“Coming out in the second half, we got the momentum back,” Rantoul coach Ira Jefferson. “But then you cannot turn around and let them march right back down and score on you. They took (the momentum) right back from us.”

On the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, running back Taveous Bell sprinted up the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown run.

From there, the first half was all Seneca, as the Irish (2-0) tallied touchdowns on their next three drives. Following a goal-line stand midway through the third quarter, the Eagles’ ensuing drive stalled out past midfield. Seneca controlled the ball the rest of the way to thwart any possible comeback by Rantoul.

Zack Carpenter