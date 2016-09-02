Danville earns marquee win against Maroons

Image Gallery: HS Football: Central vs Danville » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Darryl Kelley (#5) tries to fend off Central's Walker Stillman. Champaign Central vs Danville football, Friday, September 2, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central football coach Nate Albaugh could feel the effects of the wild swing at the end of the first half as he walked into the home locker room and looked at his players’ faces.



“That was really tough on our kids,” Albaugh said after the Maroons’ 49-21 loss against Danville on Friday night. “We really weren’t the same after that. ... Our kids are very human, and I think with any human you can tell after a series like that.”



Danville coach BJ Luke felt those effects not far away, his players celebrating a late surge.



“It was huge,” Luke said. “It gave us a lot of energy going into the locker room.”



After coming back from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game at 14, the Maroons drove down the field, set to score on their third consecutive drive.



Quarterback Walker Stillman picked up a huge fourth-down conversion near midfield, but Jake Beesley’s 8-yard catch at the 11-yard line was 1 yard short of a first down. As Ryan Chalifoux lined up for a 27-yard field-goal attempt, a virtually automatic make for the soccer star, the snap was fumbled.



Danville (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) took over the ball, and two plays later, the Vikings’ Darryl Kelley was running into the end zone on a 67-yard catch from quarterback Quentin Smith. Instead of turning the tables after a hot Danville start, the Maroons trailed 21-14.



The mere fact that Smith’s bomb found Kelley shows the Vikings’ transformation this season into a multi-faceted team. It wasn’t Danville’s only big pass. Smith threw for 170 yards on 8-of-12 accuracy, an indicator of change for a team that relied heavily on the run last season.



After Danville scored on the opening drive of the second half, Central’s Beesley returned a kick into Vikings territory. Running back Josh Parker, who ran for 136 yards on 12 carries, rushed for a 29-yard touchdown to cap the drive.



But Central (1-1, 1-1) couldn’t respond further after Smith ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the next drive. The Maroons fumbled a handoff on their 19-yard line during their next possession, giving way to Jerry Reed’s 10-yard touchdown, and Smith capped the win with an 83-yard score.



After the Vikings lost to four playoff teams by a touchdown or less apiece last year, they finally notched a huge win.



“Coach has been saying since the summer, this is a big statement game,” lineman Justin Moultrie said, “and Danville hasn’t had a statement game in a minute.”