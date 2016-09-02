High school football scoreboard, Sept. 2-3, 2016

Champaign Central and Danville showed they were for real in Week 1.

Much like Monticello and Tuscola.

Same for Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville, among others.

Speaking of Central and Danville, the two Big 12 foes meet at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign tonight as the Vikings open up conference play while the Maroons look to keep it rolling after a 42-0 win at Peoria Richwoods last Friday night.

Speaking of PBL and Westville, the Tigers will host Jeff Graham's PBL program tonight in a marquee nonconference game for both teams who have not only playoff aspirations, but deep postseason runs.

Tuscola routed Fisher 61-6 last Friday and will travel just down the road to face Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage. The Blue Devils lost 40-22 at Clinton in Week 1, but emotions will be mighty high for both teams in this rivalry game.

Monticello held court in Week 1 with a road win at Nokomis, and Cully Welter's Sages make another lengthy road trip, this time to Sherrard, in hopes of starting 2-0.

Staying in the Okaw Valley Conference, St. Joseph-Ogden will host Quincy Notre Dame in Shawn Skinner's home debut at his alma mater while he tries to get his Spartans back on track after a 48-12 loss at Wilmington last Friday.

Unity, meanwhile, is trying to avoid an 0-2 start after a 27-0 loss at St. Teresa in Week 1. Scott Hamilton's program, which played well late last season to make a Class 3A state title game appearance, will try to correct its mistakes in time for Monmouth-Roseville to venture to Hicks Field tonight for Unity's home opener.

For scores on all these games, along with the rest of tonight's action, stay tuned right here to our scoreboard, which we'll update every time an area team scores.