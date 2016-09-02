Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 2, 2016

High school football scoreboard, Sept. 2-3, 2016
Fri, 09/02/2016 - 7:37pm | The News-Gazette

Champaign Central and Danville showed they were for real in Week 1. 

Much like Monticello and Tuscola.

Same for Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville, among others. 

Speaking of Central and Danville, the two Big 12 foes meet at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign tonight as the Vikings open up conference play while the Maroons look to keep it rolling after a 42-0 win at Peoria Richwoods last Friday night.

Speaking of PBL and Westville, the Tigers will host Jeff Graham's PBL program tonight in a marquee nonconference game for both teams who have not only playoff aspirations, but deep postseason runs.

Tuscola routed Fisher 61-6 last Friday and will travel just down the road to face Douglas County rival Villa Grove/Heritage. The Blue Devils lost 40-22 at Clinton in Week 1, but emotions will be mighty high for both teams in this rivalry game.

Monticello held court in Week 1 with a road win at Nokomis, and Cully Welter's Sages make another lengthy road trip, this time to Sherrard, in hopes of starting 2-0.

Staying in the Okaw Valley Conference, St. Joseph-Ogden will host Quincy Notre Dame in Shawn Skinner's home debut at his alma mater while he tries to get his Spartans back on track after a 48-12 loss at Wilmington last Friday.

Unity, meanwhile, is trying to avoid an 0-2 start after a 27-0 loss at St. Teresa in Week 1. Scott Hamilton's program, which played well late last season to make a Class 3A state title game appearance, will try to correct its mistakes in time for Monmouth-Roseville to venture to Hicks Field tonight for Unity's home opener.

For scores on all these games, along with the rest of tonight's action, stay tuned right here to our scoreboard, which we'll update every time an area team scores. 

Friday, September 2 QUARTER SCORE
Big 12    
Centennial 14 End 1Q
at Urbana 0  
     
Danville 14 0:34 1Q
at Champaign Central 7  
     
Corn Belt    
Olympia 6 11:51 1Q
at Prairie Central 26  
     
Heart of Illinois Large    
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28 1Q
at Ridgeview/Lexington 0  
     
Heart of Illinois Small    
GCMS 21 2:19 1Q
at Fisher 0  
     
Tremont 0 End 1Q
at LeRoy 8  
     
Nonconference    
Bismarck-Henning    
at Momence    
     
Central A&M  6 End 1Q
at Argenta-Oreana 6  
     
Clinton    
at Reed-Custer    
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 0 End 1Q
at Dwight 14  
     
Limestone    
at Mahomet-Seymour    
     
Milford 8 8:21 2Q
at Iroquois West 14  
     
Monmouth-Roseville 6 3:11 1Q
at Unity 13  
     
Monticello    
at Sherrard    
     
Palestine 0 End 1Q
at ALAH 0  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 End 1Q
at Westville 12  
     
Quincy Notre Dame 7 2:29 1Q
at St. Joseph-Ogden 7  
     
Seneca 14 9:35 1Q
at Rantoul 6  
     
Shelbyville  6 End 1Q
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 0  
     
South Newton (Ind.) 0 End 1Q
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 6:25 1Q
at Cumberland 8  
     
Tuscola 21 End 1Q
at Villa Grove/Heritage 0  
     
Watseka 0 1Q
at Salt Fork 7  
     
Saturday, September 3    
Nonconference    
Oakwood    
at Pawnee, 2 p.m.    
     
River Grove Guerin    
at St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.     
     
Tri-County    
at Arcola, 7 p.m.    

 

