Late score sends Westville past PBL

WESTVILLE — Quarterback Duncan Hathaway said he “didn’t want to let the town down” as he engineered Westville’s game-winning drive against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Friday.

He did not, as he threw a pass in the end zone to Kendall Jefferson on third and goal for a 6-yard score with eight seconds left in the game, sealing a 24-22 win.

“I knew the play would work, and I knew I just had to be an athlete,” Hathaway said.

The touchdown did not come without some controversy, as there was some disagreement between the officials about whether the pass was incomplete.

“I thought they were going to call it no good,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “After that, you’re just jumping up and down and happy.”

The touchdown capped a drive that started on the Tigers’ 26-yard line with 1:47 remaining.

“They used the clock well,” Goodlove said.

The Panthers (1-1) erased a 12-7 halftime deficit with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Coplea to Andrew Zenner on their first possession in the third quarter.

With 11:03 left in the fourth quarter, Keanan Crabb extended the PBL lead to 22-12 with a 31-yard scoring run before a 48-yard touchdown run by Cameron Nicholas cut the Tigers’ deficit to 22-18 with 9:44 remaining.

“It was a good football game,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said. “I didn’t think we came out and played well in the first half. They were more physical than we were, but we made it a game in the second half. We moved the ball and did some good things, but so did (Westville).”

The Tigers (2-0) scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions. Tylan Stricklett caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Hathaway to cap a 12-play opening drive with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

With 3:16 left in that quarter, Westville extended its lead to 12-0 with a six-play drive that was concluded by a 1-yard touchdown run from Nicholas.

The Panthers cut their deficit to 12-7 with 11:11 left in the second quarter, capping a 13-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Coplea to Zenner.