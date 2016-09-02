Tuscola wallops VG/H behind Hoel's big night

Image Gallery: HS Football: Tuscola vs. VG/Heritage 2016 » more Villa Grove/Heritage's Cole Mohr(8) watches Tuscola's Noah Pierce(12) in a prep football game at Villa Grove on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.

VILLA GROVE — Two consecutive games of 60-plus points doesn’t mean Tuscola coach Andy Romine can’t find areas his team can improve.

Like Friday night against Villa Grove/Heritage. Romine saw some good execution from his team’s offense. More would have been better. Unnecessary, though, against the Blue Devils.

Tuscola junior Dalton Hoel spotted his team a two-score lead before the Warriors took an offensive snap and ultimately returned three interceptions and a kick for touchdowns in a 69-8 victory.

Jaret Heath returned an interception for a touchdown. Lukas Hortin returned a kickoff to give Tuscola (2-0) six touchdowns off defense and special teams. Hoel and Noah Pierce had another interception apiece as well, as the Warriors forced seven turnovers.

“It really boils down to our pressure,” Romine said. “While we didn’t have a ton of sacks, the pressure had (VG/H quarterback Codie Baker) on his back foot all night. He was throwing the ball on his back foot and throwing the ball with those big, long, lanky arms in his face, so we were able to drive on the ball and make some plays.”

Hoel also was quick to credit Tuscola’s defensive line — and his blockers when he returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown and gave the Warriors a lead just eight seconds in.

“It was huge on the starting kickoff,” Hoel said. “They just opened a humongous hole for me. I just really ran through the hole, and I had the easy job, honestly. Same with that interception. Whenever anybody intercepts a ball, everybody on the defense is immediately looking to get that guy in the end zone.”

Hoel giving his team a 14-0 lead less than three minutes in was a hole too deep for VG/H (0-2).

“We gave up a kickoff return and pick-six back-to-back last week in the second half,” Blue Devils coach Joe Stokowski said. “I hate to say that’s something that wasn’t a new thing we hadn’t seen before, but we try to stay incredibly positive with our guys.”

Romine is staying positive with his team, too. He got on them for some slip-ups offensively but was quick to praise when the situation called for it — particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“It sure takes a lot of pressure off the offense, which is pretty good because I don’t think we were very crisp offensively,” Romine said. “We’ve got a lot of getting better to do. The best thing about our kids is if we tell them we’re not there, they believe we’re not there.”