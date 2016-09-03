Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 3, 2016 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard, Sept. 2-3, 2016
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

High school football scoreboard, Sept. 2-3, 2016

Sat, 09/03/2016 - 2:37pm | The News-Gazette

Champaign Central and Danville showed they were for real in Week 1. 

Danville still is in Week 2.

The Vikings and Maroons duked it out early before Danville started to pull away in the second half, with Danville finishing off Central with a 49-21 victory to improve to 2-0.

Tuscola darted out to a 21-0 lead at Villa Grove/Heritage before the Blue Devils answered with a touchdown midway through the second quarter to stem the Warriors' early surge, but Tuscola never let up, topping 60 points for the second straight week in an eventual 69-8 victory.

An emotional night in Catlin as Salt Fork hosted Watseka in its first home game since Chance Kistler passed away from leukemia this summer. The Storm finished with a good feeling as coach Brian Plotner's team picked up its first victory of the season with a 20-6 win against the Warriors.

Staying in Vermilion County, Westville rallied from a 22-12 deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-22 at home in a thrilling nonconference game featuring two area teams in our Top 10 rankings.

Monticello held court in Week 1 with a road win at Nokomis, and Cully Welter's Sages make another lengthy road trip, this time to Sherrard, in hopes of starting 2-0 and they accomplished that after defeating Sherrard 49-19.

Staying in the Okaw Valley Conference, St. Joseph-Ogden made Shawn Skinner's home debut a memorable one as SJ-O defeated Quincy Notre Dame 41-20 to give Skinner, who replaced legendary coach Dick Duval before the season, his first win leading the Spartans.

Unity, meanwhile avoided an 0-2 start after a 27-0 loss at St. Teresa in Week 1.

Scott Hamilton's program, which played well late last season to make a Class 3A state title game appearance, soundly defeated Monmouth-Roseville 48-12 in the Rockets' home opener.

And in Urbana, Centennial routed Urbana 48-8 with the Marching Illini on hand at McKinley Field in the Tigers' home opener.

For scores on all these games, along with the rest of tonight's action, stay tuned right here to our scoreboard, which we'll update every time an area team scores. 

Friday, September 2 QUARTER SCORE
Big 12    
Centennial 48 FINAL
at Urbana 8  
     
Danville 49 FINAL
at Champaign Central 21  
     
Corn Belt    
Olympia 12 FINAL
at Prairie Central 39  
     
Heart of Illinois Large    
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42 FINAL
at Ridgeview/Lexington 0  
     
Heart of Illinois Small    
GCMS 55 FINAL
at Fisher 0  
     
Tremont 6 FINAL
at LeRoy 34  
     
Nonconference    
Bismarck-Henning 56 FINAL
at Momence 26  
     
Central A&M  24 FINAL
at Argenta-Oreana 34  
     
Clinton 27 FINAL
at Reed-Custer 56  
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 7 FINAL
at Dwight 50  
     
Limestone 14 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour 13  
     
Milford 8 FINAL
at Iroquois West 34  
     
Monmouth-Roseville 12 FINAL
at Unity 48  
     
Monticello 49 FINAL
at Sherrard 19  
     
Palestine 6 FINAL
at ALAH 28  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22 FINAL
at Westville 24  
     
Quincy Notre Dame 20 FINAL
at St. Joseph-Ogden 41  
     
Seneca 36 FINAL
at Rantoul 12  
     
Shelbyville  26 FINAL
at Cerro Gordo/Bement 14  
     
South Newton (Ind.) 28 FINAL/OT
at Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30  
     
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 46 FINAL
at Cumberland 30  
     
Tuscola 69 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 8  
     
Watseka 6 FINAL
at Salt Fork 20  
     
Saturday, September 3    
Nonconference    
Oakwood 6 End 1Q
at Pawnee 7  
     
River Grove Guerin    
at St. Thomas More, 2 p.m.     
     
Tri-County    
at Arcola, 7 p.m.    

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments