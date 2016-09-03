High school football scoreboard, Sept. 2-3, 2016

Champaign Central and Danville showed they were for real in Week 1.

Danville still is in Week 2.

The Vikings and Maroons duked it out early before Danville started to pull away in the second half, with Danville finishing off Central with a 49-21 victory to improve to 2-0.

Tuscola darted out to a 21-0 lead at Villa Grove/Heritage before the Blue Devils answered with a touchdown midway through the second quarter to stem the Warriors' early surge, but Tuscola never let up, topping 60 points for the second straight week in an eventual 69-8 victory.

An emotional night in Catlin as Salt Fork hosted Watseka in its first home game since Chance Kistler passed away from leukemia this summer. The Storm finished with a good feeling as coach Brian Plotner's team picked up its first victory of the season with a 20-6 win against the Warriors.

Staying in Vermilion County, Westville rallied from a 22-12 deficit early in the fourth quarter to defeat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-22 at home in a thrilling nonconference game featuring two area teams in our Top 10 rankings.

Monticello held court in Week 1 with a road win at Nokomis, and Cully Welter's Sages make another lengthy road trip, this time to Sherrard, in hopes of starting 2-0 and they accomplished that after defeating Sherrard 49-19.

Staying in the Okaw Valley Conference, St. Joseph-Ogden made Shawn Skinner's home debut a memorable one as SJ-O defeated Quincy Notre Dame 41-20 to give Skinner, who replaced legendary coach Dick Duval before the season, his first win leading the Spartans.

Unity, meanwhile avoided an 0-2 start after a 27-0 loss at St. Teresa in Week 1.

Scott Hamilton's program, which played well late last season to make a Class 3A state title game appearance, soundly defeated Monmouth-Roseville 48-12 in the Rockets' home opener.

And in Urbana, Centennial routed Urbana 48-8 with the Marching Illini on hand at McKinley Field in the Tigers' home opener.

For scores on all these games, along with the rest of tonight's action, stay tuned right here to our scoreboard, which we'll update every time an area team scores.