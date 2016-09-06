N-G prep football Top 10: Week 3
N-G Top 10: Football
A look at our updated rankings after the second week of the season, with a new team on top again:
RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. WEEK 3 PREVIEW
1. Danville 2-0 4 Peoria Manual (0-2) has been outscored 91-28, so possibility of Vikings getting their third win is high.
2. Monticello 2-0 2 Sages host Richland County (2-0) in home opener Friday after two lengthy road trips to start season.
3. Champaign Central 1-1 1 Bloomington (1-1) has a new coach this season in former Peoria Notre Dame coach Joe Walters.
4. Tuscola 2-0 7 Beware Clinton (1-1), Tuscola’s host on Friday night, as Warriors are averaging 65 points.
5. Westville 2-0 6 Tigers begin Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday night at home against Salt Fork (1-1).
6. Unity 1-1 5 Bobby Barnard’s play should bring renewed confidence for Rockets before Friday’s game at Macomb.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-1 3 Panthers start Sangamon Valley Conference play at Clifton Central (1-1) after last-second loss at Westville.
8. LeRoy 2-0 8 Possible Game of the Year in the HOIC when Panthers travel to Tri-Valley (2-0) on Friday night.
9. Centennial 1-1 9 Chris Comet picked apart Urbana. Chargers QB will need to do the same at Normal West (0-2).
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 1-1 — Lengthy road trip to Monmouth-Roseville awaits this Saturday after first win against Quincy Notre Dame.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.