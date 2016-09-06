Video: N-G Prep Football Top 10: Week 3 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Thanks to a commanding victory at Champaign Central, B.J. Luke's Danville Vikings take over the No. 1 spot in this week's poll. That makes three different No. 1 teams in as many weeks.Sports editor Matt Daniels runs down this week's ranked teams.

N-G Top 10: Football

A look at our updated rankings after the second week of the season, with a new team on top again:



RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. WEEK 3 PREVIEW

1. Danville 2-0 4 Peoria Manual (0-2) has been outscored 91-28, so possibility of Vikings getting their third win is high.

2. Monticello 2-0 2 Sages host Richland County (2-0) in home opener Friday after two lengthy road trips to start season.

3. Champaign Central 1-1 1 Bloomington (1-1) has a new coach this season in former Peoria Notre Dame coach Joe Walters.

4. Tuscola 2-0 7 Beware Clinton (1-1), Tuscola’s host on Friday night, as Warriors are averaging 65 points.

5. Westville 2-0 6 Tigers begin Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday night at home against Salt Fork (1-1).

6. Unity 1-1 5 Bobby Barnard’s play should bring renewed confidence for Rockets before Friday’s game at Macomb.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1-1 3 Panthers start Sangamon Valley Conference play at Clifton Central (1-1) after last-second loss at Westville.

8. LeRoy 2-0 8 Possible Game of the Year in the HOIC when Panthers travel to Tri-Valley (2-0) on Friday night.

9. Centennial 1-1 9 Chris Comet picked apart Urbana. Chargers QB will need to do the same at Normal West (0-2).

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 1-1 — Lengthy road trip to Monmouth-Roseville awaits this Saturday after first win against Quincy Notre Dame.