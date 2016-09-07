Week 3 prep football storylines: Double-duty kickers

Audio: 09-07-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast Today from St. Thomas More. @ngpreps @stmfball @stmsabernation @uhdeej » more 09-07-16 News-Gazette Prep Sports Podcast. Today Matt Daniels and Anthony Zilis are at The High School of St. Thomas More. Guests are Football Coach Dan Hennessey and Quarterback DJ Lee.

Ahead of area prep football's third week, preps coordinator Anthony Zilis offers three storylines:

Kickers stay active in fall

CHAMPAIGN — Danville football coach BJ Luke turned to Danville soccer coach Chris Griffin and asked if Griffin’s son could handle a 47-yard field goal during an early-season game last year.

Chris Griffin nodded. Caleb Griffin looked at him quizzically. His ankle was sprained, after all.

“I said, ‘Are you serious?’” Caleb Griffin said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, you’re fine.”

After his longest kick to date sailed through the uprights, Griffin went to the sideline to speak with his dad.

“I got back to the sideline, and my dad said, ‘Nice kick, I thought you were kicking (a 35-yarder),’” Caleb Griffin said. “He was like, ‘If I would have known that, I would have told him no.”

Caleb Griffin has always been a natural kicker, but not always as a football player. As a soccer player growing up, the motion came naturally to him after he talked to Luke about hitting the gridiron before his freshman season. Now, the junior is being recruited by several power conference schools for his football kicking skills.

Champaign Central senior Ryan Chalifoux has a similar story. The standout soccer player went out for the football team his sophomore season and took over full-time kicking duties as a junior last year.

“I’ve always had a pretty good right foot,” Chalifoux said. “The left foot really is just there to stand on while I kick with my right foot.”

Both kickers say they’re comfortable up to 50 yards, but neither has had the opportunity to kick field goals over the first two weeks of the season, including a meeting last week between the Vikings and Maroons. Still, both kickers put kickoffs in or near the end zone routinely.

In itself, that provides an edge for both sides against most teams.

“In high school, going 80 yards is a tough deal,” Luke said. “When he can put it in the end zone and put them back at the 20, that’s a pretty big deal. He’s also a pretty good punter. The field position game, that’s huge, and the other thing is he can hit a field goal. That’s a big advantage in a high school game.”

Tigers starting to reap awards

WESTVILLE — Better days would come, Westville coach Guy Goodlove knew when he coached a varsity team full of sophomores in 2014.

Still, staying free of frustration was a tough task, especially after running back LaDavion Severado and quarterback Will Cottrell went down for the season with injuries.

“Not only were they sophomores, they lost two very important keys to their success,” Goodlove said. “It was a year that was frustrating. You had to be patient. You had to make sure that you taught football and they learned as much as possible about football and about our program and about what our expectations are, because you knew it would pay off.”

Two years later, it’s paying off. This group of Tigers already has a playoff appearance under their belt after finishing 2015 with a 7-3 record, and this year, they’re looking better.

After a Week 1 54-13 blowout of Oblong, the coaches’ pick to win the Vermilion Valley Conference topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda, then ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, 24-22, last Friday.

“It was a good win for our program,” Goodlove said. “These guys have been starting on varsity football since they were sophomores. It was a great win for them and a great confidence booster because Paxton is a quality team and it took everything we had to pull out the ‘W.’”

For the rest of the regular season, Westville won’t play a team that won its first two games, but that doesn’t mean their schedule is free of challenges, starting with a quality opponent this week at home against Salt Fork in the VVC opener for both teams.

That success, Goodlove knows, was built two years ago.

“It was a good year to build a foundation,” Goodlove said. “Hopefully we’ll see it pay off even more now.”



Far travels await for Okaw teams

Few options remained for St. Thomas More football coach and former athletic director Dan Hennessey when a hole opened on Week 3 in his 2016 schedule.

But in Crossroads Academy, a Christian Youth Center made up predominantly of home-schooled high schoolers to play sports, he found a match, even if that meant traveling three hours north to Big Rock, which is located between DeKalb and Aurora.

“Week 3 through 8 are always hard to get, because Week 1 and 2 are usually the ones left open, along with Week 9,” Hennessey said on Wednesday’s N-G Preps Sports Podcast recorded at STM. “I did some investigating on them, and at that point, there was nobody else out there, and there wasn’t anybody out there after I grabbed them.”

Thus is life in the five-team Okaw Valley Conference this season.

St. Joseph-Ogden will take a charter bus three hours northwest on Saturday to play at Monmouth-Roseville, which comes after a lengthy trip north to Wilmington for its season opener.

Unity will cross the state to play at Macomb on Friday night. Rantoul will take a nearly-two hour trip to Taylorville on Saturday night. The only conference team that hosts this week, Monticello, traveled over four hours combined in its first two games against Sherrard and Nokomis.

SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner is making the best out of his team’s long trip this week, although another awaits the Spartans in Week 7 at Lawrenceville.

“I don’t think any coach wants to go this far and make this many long trips, but it is what it is. I told the kids, ‘What are you going to do in the postseason?” Skinner said. “You might end up going three-plus hours in the postseason. We’re trying to make it as positive of a situation as we can because you never know when you’re going to be put in this situation.”

In 2017, the current Okaw teams will join the five remaining Corn Belt teams to form the Illini Prairie Conference, and they’ll no longer have to worry about two-hour nonconference trips and scrambles to schedule games.

“Everything is set for you, all nine games,” Hennessey said. “It’s going to be a lot nicer and closer, and a very, very competitive conference.”