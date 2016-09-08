Five area football games to watch in Week 3

As conference play starts to heat up across the area — and Tuscola’s offense shows no signs of cooling down — preps coordinator Anthony Zilis highlights five Week 3 games to keep an eye on Friday:

Bloomington at Champaign Central

A year ago, Bloomington won only two games. But new coach Joseph Walters’ Purple Raiders should be better this season. Champaign Central can nary afford to falter after dropping a game to Danville last week. With a tough schedule ahead, including next week’s rivalry game against Centennial, a 1-2 start would not help the Maroons’ playoff chances. The last three weeks of the season, the Maroons take on three ranked teams, so racking up five wins early may be crucial.



Tuscola at Clinton

Clinton hopes to bounce back from a Week 2 loss at Reed-Custer, a team that went 0-9 last season. The Maroons expect to make the playoffs for the second straight season. They don’t necessarily need to beat Tuscola, and probably won’t. Tuscola, after all, won its first two games by 60-plus points, keyed by a stingy defense, a dynamic offense and opportunistic special teams play. But a close game could give the host Maroons confidence.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning

Bismarck-Henning can’t afford a slip-up if it hopes to win its fifth straight Vermilion Valley Conference title, because Westville may be good enough to run the table in conference play. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, though, will present a test for running back Izaack Kitchens, who set a school record with 289 yards last week in the Blue Devils’ win at Momence.



Salt Fork at Westville

Salt Fork bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a 20-6 home win over Watseka/St. Anne last week. Westville, though, will offer a different challenge. The Tigers topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda, one of the area’s top teams, last week and stands as the only undefeated Vermilion Valley team through two weeks. It’s early, but Westville may be on its way to an undefeated season.

Cerro Gordo/Bement at Villa Grove/Heritage

Neither of these teams expected to be 0-2 at this point. Cerro Gordo/Bement was picked by conference coaches to win the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, and Villa Grove/Heritage was picked to finish second in the LOVC Southeast division. This game may be critical if either of these teams wants to reach the playoffs. Area rushing leader Dalton Grohler is the headliner for the Broncos.