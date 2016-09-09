High school football scoreboard: Sept. 9-10, 2016

The brunt of conference play begins for the majority of our leagues tonight.

But area teams are also dealing with severe weather throughout the area.

Danville's home game against Peoria Manual at Whitesell Field has already been postponed to 6 p.m. on Saturday as inclement weather has taken hold throughout the area.

And in Westville, the Tigers were slated to host Salt Fork, but that Vermilion Valley Conference opener is postponed until 1 p.m. on Saturday because of severe weather.

Westville-Salt Fork has been postponed until tomorrow at 1 pm. — Anthony Zilis (@adzilis) September 10, 2016

In Hoopeston, Oakwood led Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac 6-0, but the Vermilion Valley Conference game is postponed until 2 p.m. on Saturday because of inclement weather.

Another VVC game featuring Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning is also postponed until Saturday, with the Blue Devils and Buffaloes slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

A handful of games are currently in lightning delays as severe weather is affecting most of the teams that are home tonight.

Back to games that are still tentatively slated to kick off ...

Will Tuscola stay unbeaten and score more than 60 points when the Warriors travel to Clinton for the Central Illinois Conference openers for both teams?

How will Paxton-Buckley-Loda respond after a last-second loss at Westville as the Panthers begin Sangamon Valley Conference play against Clifton Central?

Closer to Champaign, will Champaign Central record its first Big 12 win with Bloomington visiting Tommy Stewart Field and will Centennial be able to go on the road and knock off a Normal West team that, despite sitting at 0-2, poses a serious challenge?

Monticello finally gets to play its first home game of the season, with the unbeaten Sages hosting Olney Richland County.

They are one of only two Okaw Valley Conference teams in action tonight, with Unity traveling across the state to play at Macomb before St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Rantoul play on Saturday.

Unity is up 35-0 early at Macomb, with the weather faring better in the western part of the state than in east central Illinois.

For scores on all those games and the rest of our area teams, stay tuned to our scoreboard, which we'll update any time an area team scores.