Week 3 prep football wrap: Centennial shut out

Normal West 20

Centennial 0



NORMAL — For three quarters, the Centennial defense held in check a team that scored 98 points over the first two weeks of the season.



But early in the fourth quarter, Normal West returned an interception for a touchdown.



“Our defense played a hell of a football game, but again, we’ve got to eliminate the miscues on offense,” Centennial coach Lekevie Johnson said. “We’ve got to make mental miscues, bad snaps.”



Late in the second quarter, the Chargers had the ball at the Normal West 10-yard line, but three bad snaps left them scoreless. After Normal West scored their first touchdown, bad snaps again killed a Centennial drive and gave Normal West the ball with good field position.



Tuscola 29

Clinton 6



CLINTON — It wasn’t a 60-point win like Tuscola conjured the first two weeks of the season, but coach Andy Romine called Friday’s win over Clinton “exactly what we needed to see.”



Against a tough Central Illinois Conference opponent, the Warriors held Clinton’s star running back, Alec Cooley, in check and rode four rushing touchdowns from Kaleb Williams to a win.



“In the second half, we took control of it on the ground, we didn’t turn the ball over,” Romine said. “We tried to get the downhill quarterback run game going and had some success with it.”



Noah Griffin completed 5 of 10 passes for Clinton for 73 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.



Shelbyville 62

Sullivan/OV 20



SHELBYVILLE — After keeping Shelbyville close in the first half, the visiting Redskins could not hang with the Rams in the second half of the CIC opener for both teams.



Unity 55

Macomb 0



MACOMB — Unity is back on track.



After a Week 1 shutout loss, the Rockets have won two games by a combined score of 103-12, and on Friday, they led 49-0 at half time after taking a bus across the state to Macomb.



“We see a lot of improvement in a lot of the small things we’re doing,” coach Scott Hamilton said. “We feel like we can be pretty good, but we’ve got a long way to go.”



Quarterback Steven Migut ran for 105 yards and completed 4 of 6 passes for three touchdowns. Migut added 110 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Keaton Eckstein contributed 74 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.



Cale Shonkwiller led the receiving corps with two catches for 104 yards, with both receptions ending in touchdowns. The Rockets’ defense held Macomb to 102 yards of total offense, with Toby Traxler leading the way with seven tackles.



Monticello 43

Richland County 0



MONTICELLO — Caleb Hanson helped the Sages on the scoreboard early and often in the rout against formerly undefeated Richland County.



The Monticello quarterback scored on an 8-yard run and passed for a 4-yard touchdown to Isiah Florey and a 50-yard score to Johnny Dawson in the first half Friday as the Sages cruised at home.





PBL 33

Clifton Central 14



CLIFTON — Wet conditions usually produce some ugly plays, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s game Friday against Clifton Central was no exception.



In the first half, PBL turned two Comet fumbles in to touchdowns to take a 14-6 halftime lead en route to a win in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener. A fumble recovery by Ben McClure led to a 21-yard touchdown run by Keanan Crabb with 10:04 left in the second quarter, and Jonathan Muller returned a fumble 55 yards for another touchdown.



“We knew the ball would be slick,” PBL coach Jeff Graham said. “In these conditions, you have to find a way.”



With 4:30 left in the third quarter, PBL quarterback Dalton Coplea scored on a scamper from 6 yards out to extend the lead to 21-6 before Clifton Central’s Andrew Boudreau, who threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Grice in the second quarter, scored from 2 yards out to narrow the Panthers’ lead to 21-14.



Muller added a 65-yard touchdown run with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter to close out the road win.



Andrew Rosten





Watseka/St. Anne 40

South Newton 6



KENTLAND, Ind. — The visiting Warriors won their SVC opener with Brendan Fletcher and Jaden Downs leading the way.



Fletcher completed 6 of 9 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Downs contributed a game-high 107 rushing yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, while Marshawn Ellis chipped in 65 rushing yards on seven carries and a score.





Dwight 30

Iroquois West 20



GILMAN — The Raiders trailed 24-12 at halftime and couldn’t rally in the second half of their SVC opener.





Pontiac 22

Prairie Central 13



PONTIAC — The visiting Hawks led 7-6 at the end of the third quarter before a late rally by Pontiac let the host Indians prevail in Corn Belt action.



Arcola 41

Palestine/Hut 0



PALESTINE — Conner Strader excelled running the ball, producing 131 yards on only four carries, with three resulting in touchdowns in a Little Okaw Valley crossover game that was called at halftime.



Tony Salinas added 127 rushing yards on six carries, including a touchdown, while Strader returned an interception for a touchdown. The Purple Riders led 41-0 with two minutes left in the second quarter before an hour-long weather delay ensued.



Argenta-Oreana 52

Martinsville 8



MARTINSVILLE — The visiting Bombers stayed undefeated with a convincing Little Okaw Valley crossover victory. Brody Ulrey went 10 of 12 for 190 yards and four touchdowns, with Braxton Norman his favorite target (three catches, 94 yards, three touchdowns). Pierce Bradford added two receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.



EP-Gridley 22

GCMS 20



GIBSON CITY — After more than an hour rain delay during the second quarter with the

score tied at 6, the hits got harder, and the intensity grew.

At times, both teams were flagged for personal fouls for extra activity after

whistles. In the end, the Titans converted an overtime conversion, and the Falcons

did not.

"Our defense played their tail ends off (Friday night)," GCMS coach Mike Allen said.

"Our offense couldn't get anything going. We tried a lot of different things and

couldn't get anything going. And, that's a compliment to (EPG). They're big up

front, fast, very aggressive.

"It was a very hard-hitting game, but I wasn't happy how the sportsmanship played

out on either side."

Before the delay, special teams put both teams on the board. The Titans caught GCMS

off guard early, and Tyler Russell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Later, and in the pouring rain, Luke Freehill grabbed a bobbled snap by El

Paso-Gridley punter Ethan Jenkins and waltzed 12 yards to tie the game at 6.

Then, after the delay, Mitch McNutt took a punt 72 yards and put the Falcons ahead.

Keegan Allen connected with twin brother Austin Allen for the two-point conversion.

It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter when EPG tied things up at 14 and went on

to win in overtime.

For GCMS, McNutt ran the ball 16 times for 35 yards, and Jared Trantina carried nine

times for 39 yards. Keegan Allen completed one pass to Sam Baillie for 33 yards.

For the Titans, Rollins led in rushing with 21 carries for 60 yards. Dylan Reeves

added 41 yards and Ryne Faulk chipped in 21.

Ryan Ferguson



Fieldcrest 38

Fisher 13



MINONK —The visiting Bunnies only trailed 14-6 at halftime before Fieldcrest pulled away.



Tri-Valley 35

LeRoy 0



DOWNS —In a game that saw LeRoy trail 14-0 in the second quarter before a lengthy weather delayed ensued, the visiting Panthers lost for the first time this season, falling to the defending Class 2A state champions.



Ridgeview/Lex 52

F-C/W 6



FLANAGAN — The visiting Mustangs steadily pulled away for their first victory of the season, with Josh Hardman rushing for 140 yards on 16 carries and Devon Kelly completing both of his passes for touchdowns as he ended up with 61 passing yards on the night.





Peoria 79

Urbana 0



PEORIA — Peoria stymied Urbana’s offense as the Tigers compiled negative 29 yards of total offense. LaDarol Lipscomb finished with 36 rushing yards on seven carries for Urbana, which committed four turnovers.