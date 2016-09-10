Dangerous weather hangs up Week 3 games

Image Gallery: HS Football: Central vs Bloomington » more Photo by: Holly Hart Central's Ryan Chalifoux gets off a punt under pressure in the third quarter against Bloomington. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.

Salt Fork football coach Brian Plotner checked the weather all day as the probability of a storm in Westville shifted back and forth between likely and unlikely. But as the players stood on the Tigers’ field 20 minutes before kickoff, the field’s grass remained almost completely dry as a rare drop of rain fell.

Plotner went through his pregame checklist before the Storm’s road game against Vermilion Valley Conference favorite Westville. He inspired his team with his pregame speech. And when he heard a blast of sound, he wasn’t sure what it was.

“They play music when they come out,” Plotner said. “So it was like, ‘Is that their entrance or exit music?’

“ ‘No, that’s the real deal.’ ”

The sound emanated from the town’s tornado sirens, as dark clouds lingered in the northwestern sky. They only grew darker as lightning flashed, and when another siren went off and phones buzzed with a tornado warning less than 30 minutes later, Westville Superintendent Seth Miller herded about 100 orange-clad fans, who lingered outside the school, into the building.

The game was postponed until 1 p.m. today, a contingency plan in place all day, when fans will enter free of admission. With the game canceled so early, players and fans cleared out of the school well before 8 p.m.

Friday night’s storms that started in southeastern Champaign County rolled into Vermilion County, postponing three other games involving Vermilion Valley Conference teams, one Big 12 game and one Little Okaw Valley Conference crossover game.

Four of the five postponed games did not start. Oakwood led Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac 6-0 with 6 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter before the game between the Comets (1-1) and Cornjerkers (0-2) was suspended until 2 p.m. today. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-1) at 5 p.m., and Milford/Cissna Park (1-1) plays at Momence (0-2) at 7 p.m. today.

“It was lightning all around,” B-H coach Mark Dodd said of the surroundings before the Blue Devils were set to play their home opener. “The heavy rains stopped a little after 8 p.m., but we just felt the safety of everyone was something to take into consideration. There does come a time where you wait around and wait around and it’s almost to a point where kids don’t even want to play because it’s so late and so much downtime.”

Danville (2-0) made the decision to postpone its first Big 12 home game of the season against Peoria Manual (0-2) shortly before its scheduled 7 p.m. start.

“It was decent until about 20 minutes before kickoff,” Danville coach BJ Luke said. “We thought it looked like the storm might go north, but we had a couple popups over Homer, and then it got kind of nasty. We took everybody inside the basement of the high school. After we saw there were funnels in and around the area, it just made sense to postpone it.”

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-0) traveled to play at Oblong (0-2) on Friday night, but that game was postponed until 5 p.m. today after a two-hour delay on Friday.

Westville’s rescheduled game time against Salt Fork is directly tied to Illinois’ prime-time matchup against North Carolina today because two of the game’s officials will be members of the chain gang at Memorial Stadium. With Salt Fork just 8 miles down the road, the decision to postpone was an easy one.

“I told (the team), and I don’t know if they’ll listen to me, ‘Get to bed at a decent hour, make sure you get something in your stomach (Friday night), don’t sleep in, wake up and try to get here and play a football game,’ ” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said.

For the fourth consecutive year, Salt Fork (1-1) will come to a game on Friday and finish it on Saturday. This one will come against a daunting opponent in the Tigers (2-0).

“The kids generally handle it pretty well,” Plotner said. “We’ll treat it like a playoff Saturday. It’ll legitimately be against a playoff team, so we can sell our kids on that it’s a playoff-type game.”

Saturday's rescheduled games

Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston/Schlarman/A-P, 2 p.m. (Oakwood leads 6-0)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Oblong, 5 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning, 5 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 6 p.m.

Momence at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.